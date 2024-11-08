New Image from Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch” Revealed at D23 Brazil

Stitch is making himself at home in the first full image from the film.

At D23 Brazil, a new image was revealed from Disney’s upcoming live-action version of Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

Though previously, we’d seen images and video of what Stitch himself would look like Lilo & Stitch , a new image revealed during D23 Brazil marks the first actual look at the movie itself. Stitch is seen in a scene from the film, standing on Lilo’s bed and wearing a lei.

, a new image revealed during D23 Brazil marks the first actual look at the movie itself. Stitch is seen in a scene from the film, standing on Lilo’s bed and wearing a lei. Chris Sanders, the writer and the director of the original 2002 animated Lilo & Stitch , reprises his role as the voice of Stitch.

, reprises his role as the voice of Stitch. The cast also includes: Maia Kealoha as Lilo Sydney Agudong as Nani Kaipo Dudoit as David Zach Galifianakis as the voice of Dr. Jumba Jookiba Billy Magnussen as the voice of Agent Pleakley Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles.

Several members of the animated film’s voice cast have new roles in the live-action version, including Tia Carrere, Jason Scott Lee and Amy Hill.

Lilo & Stitch will be released on May 23, 2025.

will be released on May 23, 2025. The film is written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and directed by Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On).

Be sure to follow our D23 Brazil tag for all the announcements from the Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Animation showcase!