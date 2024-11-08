Walt Disney World Reveals Their Magic Shots For the 2024 Holiday Season

With the holiday season here, Walt Disney World has a ton of Magic Shots available for those seeking fun, holiday-inspired photo opps, as revealed by the Disney PhotoPass Facebook page and Instagram account.
What’s Happening:
- Holiday Magic Shots will begin to be available at all of the Walt Disney World parks today, Nov. 8 through Jan. 4, though some of them will be added over the next few days.
- Disney PhotoPass notes that all Magic Shot offerings are subject to change. While some of these photo locations are staffed all day, others are staffed intermittently. Be sure to ask your photographer for these Magic Shots. Photographers can also provide assistance if you have questions about where to find a certain Magic Shot.
- Disney PhotoPass also says that the Facebook albums containing the image samples and descriptions are continuously updated, so it is suggested checking back right before your visit for the latest information.
- The 2024 holiday Magic Shots photo albums can be found at these links:
- The photos currently listed for each park can be found below.
- Tiny World: It's a tiny holiday world with Tinker Bell! This photo op is available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer stationed near Cinderella Wishing Well by Cinderella Castle — from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Stitch: Merry Stitch-mas! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located on the bridges leading from Cinderella Castle into both Adventureland and Liberty Square — from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Dreidel: Celebrate Hanukkah with Mickey Mouse! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers inside Sir Mickey's Royal Portrait Studio behind Cinderella Castle — from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Gift Box: Happy Hanukkah! This photo op is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers inside of Sir Mickey's Royal Portrait Studio behind Cinderella Castle — from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Mistletoe: It's a merry mistletoe Magic Shot! Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 4 from most Disney PhotoPass photographers around the park, except for those near TRON Lightcycle / Run — be sure to ask your photographer for this photo!
- Mickey Mouse Lights: Glowing like the lights on the tree! This Magic Shot is available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer stationed near the holiday tree on Main Street. U.S.A. during nighttime hours — from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Gift Box: Happy holidays! This photo op is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers inside of Sir Mickey's Royal Portrait Studio behind Cinderella Castle — from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Holiday Super Zoom: Super Zoom, but make it merry! It's available from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4 near the East Lawn and Plaza Restaurant within the Cinderella Castle Hub area. Look for a Disney PhotoPass Cast Member holding a tablet!
- Naughty or Nice List: Santa's on his way to town! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located on the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Liberty Square — from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Winter Confetti: Walking in a wintery confetti wonderland! This Magic Shot is available Nov. 8 through Jan. 4 from most Disney PhotoPass photographers around the park, except for those near TRON Lightcycle / Run — be sure to ask your photographer for this photo!
- Tinker Bell: Flying into the holidays with Tinker Bell! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers in most locations that face Cinderella Castle, in Sir Mickey's Royal Portrait Studio, and at the Cinderella Castle walls near Pinocchio Village Haus — from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Stitch: Celebrate the holidays with Experiment 626! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers stationed near Echo Lake from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Sven & Olaf: Some Magic Shots are worth melting for! It's available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located near Echo Lake, from Nov. 8 through Jan 4
- Chip 'n' Dale: Double the holiday trouble! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers stationed along Hollywood Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard — from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Mistletoe: Meet us by the mistletoe! This Magic Shot is available from Nov. 8 through Jan 4. from most Disney PhotoPass photographers around the park, except for those in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge — be sure to ask your photographer for this photo!
- Chip 'n' Dale Ornament: Shine bright on the tree with Chip 'n' Dale! This Magic Shot is available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located near the Disney's Hollywood Studios arch from Nov. 8 through Jan 4.
- Tinker Bell: This Magic Shot is fairy festive! It's available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located on Hollywood Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard, at the main entrance of the park, and near the Disney's Hollywood Studios arch — from Nov. 8 through Jan 4.
- Naughty or Nice List: Which list will you make this year? This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers stationed near Echo Lake from Nov. 8 through Jan 4.
- Winter Confetti: Let it snow! This Magic Shot is available from Nov. 8 through Jan 4. from most Disney PhotoPass photographers around the park, except for those in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge — be sure to ask your photographer for this photo!
- Chip 'n' Dale: We're nuts for this holiday Magic Shot! It's available from Disney PhotoPass photographers stationed near the holiday tree at the entrance to World Showcase from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Winter Confetti: This Magic Shot is a flurry of fun! It's available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located near the holiday tree at the entrance of World Showcase from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Holiday Cookies: This Magic Shot is making us hungry! It's available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located near the holiday tree at the entrance of World Showcase from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Mistletoe: Look up! It's mistletoe magic! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located near the holiday tree at the entrance of World Showcase from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Naughty or Nice List: He's making a list and we're checking it twice! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located near the holiday tree at the entrance of World Showcase from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Tinker Bell: Add some holiday pixie dust to your photo! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located near the holiday tree at the entrance of World Showcase from Nov. 8 through Jan. 4.
- Dug: He was hiding in this gift box because he loves you! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located near Expedition Everest and across from Feathered Friends in Flight! — from Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 4.
- Chip 'n' Dale Ornament: Double the trouble on the tree! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers stationed near the holiday tree at the entrance of the park before the ticket windows — Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 4.
- Mistletoe: We LOVE this Magic Shot! It's available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located by the holiday tree at the entrance of the park before the ticket windows, at the top of the bridge leading from the entrance of the park into Discovery Island, and closest to the Tree of Life in Discovery Island — from Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 4.
- Meeko: We think biscuits are on Meeko's Christmas list! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located closest to the Tree of Life in Discovery Island — from Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 4.
- Chip 'n' Dale: Chip, Dale, and holiday cheer! This Magic Shot is available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers located in Africa from Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 4.
- Winter Confetti: This Magic Shot is snow much fun! It's available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located by the holiday tree at the entrance of the park before the ticket windows, at the top of the bridge leading from the entrance of the park into Discovery Island, and closest to the Tree of Life in Discovery Island — from Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 4.
- Tinker Bell: A fairy perfect holiday Magic Shot! It's available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located at the top of the bridge leading from the entrance of the park into Discovery Island, across from Feathered Friends in Flight!, and by Discovery River near the Tree of Life between Africa and Asia — from Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 4.
More Holidays at Walt Disney World:
- We’ve got a look at this year’s Annual Passholder exclusive items for Walt Disney World’s holiday events.
- Hanukkah Merchandise has arrived at the Magic Kingdom.
- New Offerings have been revealed for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, including a Spaceship Earth gingerbread house.
- This year’s Jollywood Nights merch includes more of Ollie.
