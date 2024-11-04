Photos: Hanukkah Merchandise Arrives at the Magic Kingdom

Also known as the Festival of Lights, this year's holiday takes place on December 25th through January 2nd.

With just a week and half until Holidays at Disney World officially kicks off, new Hanukkah Merchandise has arrived at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

The Emporium at Walt Disney World

As a part of the Holidays at Disney World event, the new commemorative merchandise celebrates the 8-day Jewish holiday, which takes place from sundown on December 25th through sundown on January 2nd.

The blue, white and gold designs are featured on a new sweatshirt, a new pair of Minnie ears, and a few home goods that guests can pick up. Let’s take a look!

First up, we have a new hoodie featuring Mickey Mouse spinning a dreidel surrounded by chocolate gelt. The adorably festive blue sweatshirt is adorned with the words “This is how we roll.” You can grab this cozy sweatshirt for $54.99.

The new Minnie ears feature menorahs and dreidels along with a sequined blue bow. In celebration of the Festival of Lights, these ears also feature a light up effect that illuminates the candles on the menorahs. The accessory retails for $34.99.

For those looking to add a touch of Disney magic to their homes during Hanukkah, you can pick up the new Hanukkah throw blanket and wall hanging.

The Hanukkah Throw Blanket features the same design found on the Happy Hanukkah sign at the top of the article and runs for $39.99.

The Mickey and Minnie Mouse Wall Hanging includes removable candles, perfect for allowing small kids to “light up” the menorah without an open flame. You can pick this festive decoration up for $59.99.

For those who can’t make it out to Walt Disney World but are interested in these items, you can purchase these items online from Disney Store’s Hanukkah Collection

