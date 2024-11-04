Take a Peek Behind the Curtain at the Ichabod Crane Storytelling Window in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom

A new video from Walt Disney Imagineering delves into the creation of this delightful scene.

A few months ago, a new “Storytelling Window” featuring Ichabod Crane from The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad was installed in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom. Now, Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a video talking about the creation of this unique new effect.

What’s Happening:

A new Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube series, titled Great Moments in Imagineering , has debuted – showcasing a look at the creation of the Ichabod Crane Storytelling Window in Liberty Square.

, has debuted – showcasing a look at the creation of the Ichabod Crane Storytelling Window in Liberty Square. Located in Liberty Square on the second floor of the Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe, this window showcases a delightful silhouette of Ichabod Crane as he munches on a turkey leg, sips tea, and reads a book.

In the video, Imagineer Alex Caruthers revealed that the idea for the Storytelling Windows came about many years ago, when he looked up at the second story of Main Street and wondered if some life could be injected into the windows by introducing some characters.

Some test footage is shown as Imagineers reveal that the concept worked pretty well right off the bat.

The process to create this Storytelling Window was relatively simple, two monitors projecting simple scenes of Ichabod that are on a daily schedule, and a minute-by-minute schedule – meaning he’s not up all the time.

Imagineers then share some of their memories creating the project, as well as seeing guest’s first reactions to it.

You can watch the full video for yourself below.

