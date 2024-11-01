Photos: Magic Kingdom Kicks Off the Holidays with Return of Decorations

With Very Merry Christmas Party right around the corner, the decor switch over has become.

Just because it’s November 1st doesn’t mean we can’t start celebrating the holidays! Magic Kingdom agrees, as Christmas decorations have appeared down Main Street as the spirit of the season takes over the Walt Disney World Resort.

Of course, there is still some residual fall decor that is set to come down over the course of the next few days.

Nothing seems to be new as far as decorations go, but the classic holiday wreaths and garland are always a welcome return.

While Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party begins November 8th, the decorations will still be a part of any daily visit to the Magic Kingdom.

