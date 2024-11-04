Details Revealed for Santa Claus’ New Meet & Greet at Disney Springs

Jolly Old Saint Nick will be utilizing a virtual queue when he arrives at Disney Springs on November 8th.

Santa Claus is on the move at Disney Springs this year, setting up shop in a new location and once again making use of a virtual queue.

What’s Happening:

After previously appearing next to the Marketplace Co-Op, this year the new Santa’s Marketplace will take over the former location of the Star Wars Trading Post

Disney Springs guests will be able to meet with Jolly Old Saint Nick from November 8th through December 24th, 2024.

You’ll need to make use of the My Disney Experience app to enter the virtual queue to meet with Santa Claus.

There will be multiple opportunities to enter the virtual queue throughout the day, including: 9:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m.

Guests must be at Disney Springs to enter the virtual queue and a standby queue will not be available.

Before or after your visit with Santa, be sure to visit Once Upon a Toy to write a letter to send directly to the North Pole.

Elsewhere in Disney Springs, guests will be able to enjoy dazzling holiday décor (including the Christmas Tree Stroll), lots of exclusive treats gift ideas galore

