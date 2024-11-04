Details Revealed for Santa Claus’ New Meet & Greet at Disney Springs

Jolly Old Saint Nick will be utilizing a virtual queue when he arrives at Disney Springs on November 8th.
Santa Claus is on the move at Disney Springs this year, setting up shop in a new location and once again making use of a virtual queue.

What’s Happening:

  • After previously appearing next to the Marketplace Co-Op, this year the new Santa’s Marketplace will take over the former location of the Star Wars Trading Post near Disney’s Pin Traders.

  • Disney Springs guests will be able to meet with Jolly Old Saint Nick from November 8th through December 24th, 2024.
  • You’ll need to make use of the My Disney Experience app to enter the virtual queue to meet with Santa Claus.
  • There will be multiple opportunities to enter the virtual queue throughout the day, including:
    • 9:00 a.m.
    • 11:00 a.m.
    • 1:00 p.m.
    • 3:00 p.m.
    • 6:00 p.m.
  • Guests must be at Disney Springs to enter the virtual queue and a standby queue will not be available.
  • Before or after your visit with Santa, be sure to visit Once Upon a Toy to write a letter to send directly to the North Pole.
  • Elsewhere in Disney Springs, guests will be able to enjoy dazzling holiday décor (including the Christmas Tree Stroll), lots of exclusive treats, gift ideas galore and even a magical nightly snowfall in Town Center.

More Holidays at Walt Disney World:

