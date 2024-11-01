Photos: Holidays Arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom As Decor Gets Installed

Frankly, we're surprised the tree isn't up yet, and we don't mean the Tree of Life.

Well Halloween is over at the Walt Disney World Resort and regular park goers know what that means – It’s now the holiday season at the parks! At Disney’s Animal Kingdom this morning, guests are already starting to see decor pop up throughout the park.

Over on Discovery Island, guests will immediately see the lanterns and Winter’s Solstice theme at the park that has been featured at the park since 2019. The whole decorating package features white, blue, winter animals (polar bears, penguins, arctic foxes, etc) and lanterns that cover many of the buildings and planters of the area when you first approach the tree of life. A holiday decision that was chosen in lieu of traditional holiday decor, like garlands and other green colors that don’t pop against the backdrop of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. For more insight into the holiday decorations at the park, be sure to check out our interview here, featuring the authors of Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks.

Guests will also find a mural that carries over that Solstice theme, featuring all the winter animals and similar color schemes that circle the Tree of Life in a stunning piece of art. This mural has been a favorite photo spot throughout the season when it’s displayed.

And lastly, the water tower outside of Restaurantosaurus at Dinoland U.S.A. is covered in light for what could very well be its last season before it too goes extinct to make way for a new Tropical Americas section at the park.

