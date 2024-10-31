Photos: Merry Merchandise Arrives at World of Disney Ahead of Holiday Season at Walt Disney World

It's (almost) the most wonderful time of year.

Happy Halloween! We are approximately two weeks away from Walt Disney World’s Holiday Season. In anticipation of the winter festivities, World of Disney has dropped a ton of new merry merchandise.

Holiday Magic:

World of Disney at Disney Springs

Holiday Season at the Walt Disney World Resort officially starts Tuesday, November 12th, but fans wanting to commemorate the most wonderful time of year at the most magical place on earth can get a headstart on their seasonal shopping.

Featuring apparel, accessories, home decor and more, the holiday magic is flowing through Walt Disney World’s flagship store.

Let’s check out some of the exciting new products that are available now:

Clothing and Accessories:

Home Decor and Toys

In addition to these exciting holiday items, World of Disney is offering an exclusive Chip and Dale Christmas tote. With any purchase of $40 or more, guests can pick up the holiday accessory for $24.99. The tote is unavailable outside of this deal.

The Holidays at Disney World are quickly approaching. With incredible seasonal offers with Jollywood Nights, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party EPCOT

