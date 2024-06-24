Walt Disney World Offers Special Savings To Experience Holiday Season At Disney Resorts

In just a few days, those wanting to visit Walt Disney World for the holidays this year can receive special savings on select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels with a new offer.
What’s Happening:
- Staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel is an experience like no other, immersing guests in the same legendary detail, service, and storytelling found in the parks.
- With a special offer available in a few days, guests can experience that, but with Christmas trees, joyful decorations and the oh-so-delicious smell of gingerbread displays crafted by the world-class culinary teams of the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Starting on June 27th, guests can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from November 24 to December 25, plus, other savings for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights between October 6 to November 21.
- Guests can also get free Park Hopper option added to their tickets when they upgrade to a Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a non-discounted 4-day or longer date-based ticket.
- With the special offer, guests can also experience holiday fun at the Walt Disney World Resort, including, Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which will make a magical return on select nights starting on Nov. 9 through Dec. 21, offering guests an evening filled with seasonal decorations, live entertainment, and a new dazzling skating spectacular.
- Over at Magic Kingdom Park, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party brings back its beloved celebrations, featuring Mickey and friends in a merry parade, spectacular fireworks, and delightful holiday treats on select nights from Nov. 8 until Dec. 20.
- Meanwhile, EPCOT will host the International Festival of the Holidays Presented by AdventHealth, where visitors can explore global holiday traditions, savor seasonal flavors from around the world, and enjoy heartwarming performances starting on Nov. 29 through Dec. 30.
- For more information about the Holidays at the Walt Disney World Resort or to book a resort stay with this special offer, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.
