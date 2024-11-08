Annual Passholder Exclusive Items Available During Walt Disney World Holiday Events

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can pick up some exclusive merchandise at both Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney Jollywood Nights.
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to purchase some exclusive merchandise when attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney Jollywood Nights.

What’s Happening:

  • Annual Passholders have an extra reason to feel jolly this holiday season, with some new exclusive merchandise available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney Jollywood Nights.
  • At the Magic Kingdom, guests can visit the Emporium for exclusive items such as an Annual Passholder shirt and pin featuring toy soldiers marching by Cinderella Castle.
  • Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party takes place on select evenings from November 8th to December 20th, 2024.
  • Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can commemorate Disney Jollywood Nights with a Passholder-exclusive shirt featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends decked out in holiday garb – available at Stage 1 Company Store.
  • Disney Jollywood Nights occurs on select nights from November 9th to December 21st, 2024.
  • Passholders can save $10 on tickets to both events on select nights. Check out the Passholder Portal at DisneyWorld.com for exact dates and to purchase.
  • Looking for more Passholder exclusives? Head over to Disney Springs for a little bit of extra holiday magic.

