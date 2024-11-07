S’more Please! New S’mores Flavored Items Arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Whether you want the churro, martini, hot chocolate or shake, you’ll definitely be left wanting s’more!

Just in time for the holidays, some s’mores-flavored treats are now available at various locations throughout Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

These new items will be available at various different locations throughout the park as of today, November 7th.

The new items are: S’mores Churro: Churro rolled in a mixture of chocolate dust, sugar, and salt, topped with whipped cream sprinkled with graham crackers and mini semi-sweet chocolate chips. Served with whipped cream and marshmallow topping – available at Eight Spoon Café



S’more Martini: Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Mozart Chocolate liquor, House-made toasted s’more syrup, and house-made graham cracker cream garnished with a chocolate drizzle, toasted marshmallow, and a crushed graham cracker rim – available at Tiffins Restaurant and Nomad Lounge

S’mores Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate with topping of whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs – available at Isle of Java

S’moresosaurus Shake: Vanilla shake with chocolate and caramel drizzle topped with a chocolate-dipped s’more with a chocolate fudge sauce and graham cracker crumb rim – available at Restaurantosaurus

