S’more Please! New S’mores Flavored Items Arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Just in time for the holidays, some s’mores-flavored treats are now available at various locations throughout Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram account, some delicious s’mores-flavored bites and sips are coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.
- These new items will be available at various different locations throughout the park as of today, November 7th.
- The new items are:
- S’mores Churro: Churro rolled in a mixture of chocolate dust, sugar, and salt, topped with whipped cream sprinkled with graham crackers and mini semi-sweet chocolate chips. Served with whipped cream and marshmallow topping – available at Eight Spoon Café
- S’more Martini: Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Mozart Chocolate liquor, House-made toasted s’more syrup, and house-made graham cracker cream garnished with a chocolate drizzle, toasted marshmallow, and a crushed graham cracker rim – available at Tiffins Restaurant and Nomad Lounge
- S’mores Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate with topping of whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs – available at Isle of Java
- S’moresosaurus Shake: Vanilla shake with chocolate and caramel drizzle topped with a chocolate-dipped s’more with a chocolate fudge sauce and graham cracker crumb rim – available at Restaurantosaurus
More Walt Disney World News:
- Tip Top Club Returns to Disney Jollywood Nights with Commemorative Champagne Flute
- Photos: New “Mary Poppins” Merch Flies into EPCOT
- Photos: Scaffolding Begins to Rise on Hotel du Canada Facade
- Photos: Minor Changes Made to Sunshine Seasons at EPCOT’s The Land
- Ring in 2025 with Tiana’s New Year’s Adventure at California Grill
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com