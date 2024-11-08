Extra Holiday Magic Revealed for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders at Disney Springs

As part of the annual Christmas Tree Stroll, the AP tree has been reimagined this year.
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can receive a little extra magic this holiday season at Disney Springs, with a few exclusive perks.

What’s Happening:

  • This year, Disney Springs will be celebrating the holidays from November 8th through December 30th, 2024.
  • The Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll is back through December 20th with a collection of extravagantly decorated trees, including a reimagined Annual Passholder tree.
  • Disney has also teased some extra Passholder magic if you’re wearing a MagicBand+ when approaching the tree.
  • A Disney PhotoPass photographer will be located in front of the Annual Passholder tree, located in the Market Stalls in Town Square, with a Passholder-exclusive prop and Magic Shot.
  • Complimentary maps highlighting the location of each sparkling Christmas tree are available at the following locations:
  • Once you’ve completed the map, head to one of the locations above for a special surprise.
  • More information on this year’s Annual Passholder perks can be found here.
  • Elsewhere in Disney Springs, guests will be able to enjoy dazzling holiday décor, lots of exclusive treats, gift ideas galore, the chance to meet with Santa Claus, and even a magical nightly snowfall in Town Center.

