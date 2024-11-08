Extra Holiday Magic Revealed for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders at Disney Springs

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can receive a little extra magic this holiday season at Disney Springs, with a few exclusive perks.
What’s Happening:
- This year, Disney Springs will be celebrating the holidays from November 8th through December 30th, 2024.
- The Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll is back through December 20th with a collection of extravagantly decorated trees, including a reimagined Annual Passholder tree.
- Disney has also teased some extra Passholder magic if you’re wearing a MagicBand+ when approaching the tree.
- A Disney PhotoPass photographer will be located in front of the Annual Passholder tree, located in the Market Stalls in Town Square, with a Passholder-exclusive prop and Magic Shot.
- Complimentary maps highlighting the location of each sparkling Christmas tree are available at the following locations:
- City Works Eatery & Pour House
- Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers
- Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company
- The LEGO Store
- Luxury of Time by Diamonds International
- Once you’ve completed the map, head to one of the locations above for a special surprise.
- More information on this year’s Annual Passholder perks can be found here.
- Elsewhere in Disney Springs, guests will be able to enjoy dazzling holiday décor, lots of exclusive treats, gift ideas galore, the chance to meet with Santa Claus, and even a magical nightly snowfall in Town Center.
