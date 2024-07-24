Photos: Pirates of the Caribbean Merchandise Moves to Tortuga Treasures as Construction Begins on New Lounge

Construction is taking over Caribbean Plaza in the Magic Kingdom as Adventureland prepares to welcome a new Pirates of the Caribbean themed lounge, necessitating the move of merchandise across the street to the newly renamed Tortuga Treasures.

With construction walls up throughout most of the open-air exit gift shop of Pirates of the Caribbean, there’s no space for merchandise. Tortuga Tavern across the street closed recently, and we’ve now learned that is so it can become a temporary merchandise location – now called Tortuga Treasures.

Signage has been updated, with merchandise racks throughout offering a similar vibe to the usual Pirates of the Caribbean gift shop.

Meanwhile, construction walls push out onto the street for the construction of a new Pirates of the Caribbean themed lounge, rumored to be taking over the former home of The Pirates League.

As soon as guests exit the attraction, they’re immediately greeted by construction walls.

For now at least, signage remains up for The Pirates League despite it closing back in 2020 (before the pandemic related closures).