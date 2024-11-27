Photos: Construction Ramps Up on Disney Lakeshore Lodge as the New Walt Disney World Project is Officially Announced

The upcoming Disney Vacation Club property will occupy the footprint of the previously announced Reflections project.

Yesterday, Disney finally acknowledged the ongoing construction on Disney Lakeshore Lodge, occupying the footprint of what was to be Reflections — A Disney Lakeside Lodge. So today, we figured we’d hop on a boat to Fort Wilderness to check in on the construction.

What’s Happening:

Construction has been ongoing on the old Reflections property – which was once home to Walt Disney World River Country

It has now been revealed that the Bay Lake location will become a new Disney Vacation Club, expected to debut at Walt Disney World in 2027.

This new property will still take inspiration from the “majesty of nature” as well as its influence on Disney artists.

No other details about the planned property have been announced at this time, however, more details are expected soon.

By hopping aboard a watercraft from the Magic Kingdom

Some vertical construction has already begun on the project.

More Walt Disney World News: