Photos: Construction Ramps Up on Disney Lakeshore Lodge as the New Walt Disney World Project is Officially Announced

Yesterday, Disney finally acknowledged the ongoing construction on Disney Lakeshore Lodge, occupying the footprint of what was to be Reflections — A Disney Lakeside Lodge. So today, we figured we’d hop on a boat to Fort Wilderness to check in on the construction.
What’s Happening:
- Construction has been ongoing on the old Reflections property – which was once home to Walt Disney World’s original water park, River Country – for quite some time now.
- It has now been revealed that the Bay Lake location will become a new Disney Vacation Club, expected to debut at Walt Disney World in 2027.
- This new property will still take inspiration from the “majesty of nature” as well as its influence on Disney artists.
- No other details about the planned property have been announced at this time, however, more details are expected soon.
- By hopping aboard a watercraft from the Magic Kingdom to Fort Wilderness, we were able to get a pretty good look at the ongoing construction.
- Some vertical construction has already begun on the project.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos: Holiday Create-Your-Own-Headband Options Now Available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World
- Learn to Draw Favorite Characters from “Moana 2″ at Disney California Adventure and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Walt Disney World to Serve 1,000 Meals to Those in Need This Thanksgiving
- Photos: OluKai Now Open at Disney Springs
- D23 Announces 2025 Slate of Events, Including an Expanded Destination D23
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com