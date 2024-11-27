Photos: Holiday Create-Your-Own-Headband Options Now Available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

These new holiday options join the ever growing list of characters made available for the fun new accessory.

New Christmas characters have arrived at create-your-own headband stations across Disney Parks.

Mickey Mouse adorned with a Santa hat and a Mickey Mouse gingerbread face are two new options for the popular create-your-own headbands that are now available on both coasts.

Guests can purchase a base headband for $9.99, then choose any combination of characters to place on the headband.

Not only is it a fun Disneyfied accessory to wear to the parks, but it also becomes a new collection to start.

Each character is $11.99 and can be placed or removed an infinite amount of times, so your new holiday options aren’t permanent for the headband.

Be sure to seek out these festive new options at the create-your-own headband stations across Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

