Catch an Encore Performance of Chicago’s Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse

The 33rd annual celebration saw Mickey and Minnie light up over 1 million christmas lights down Michigan Avenue.

Last Saturday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse headed to Chicago from Walt Disney World to join the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. If you missed the winter festivities ABC 7 has you covered with encore performances set to air.

What’s Happening:

This past weekend, Chicago hosted the 33rd annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on Michigan Avenue.

The holiday celebration, which hosts an impressive amount of dazzling floats, entertainment, fireworks, appearances by Santa Claus, and more than 1 million glittering lights, was broadcast nationally by ABC 7 News.

Hosted by Cheryl Burton and Ryan Chiaverini, this year’s event also hosted Mickey and Minnie Mouse who served as Grand Marshals for the holiday celebration. Kicking off the festivities, the iconic couple illuminated over 1 million Christmas lights decorating trees along The Magnificent Mile.

The exciting event also included street side reporting from Judy Hsu and Hosea Sanders as well as musical performances by Heather Headley, Virginia Bocelli, Ladies of Chic, Cameo, DJ Chip E and more.

For those that missed the broadcast, ABC 7 has you covered. You can catch encore broadcasts of the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on December 1st at 3PM Central, December 8th at 4PM Central, and December 15th at 11PM Central.

Additionally, the festivities are available to stream on abc7chicago.com

