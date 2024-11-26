Behind-the-Scenes Look Into Festival Plants at the Walt Disney World Resort

With over 100 poinsettia varieties, this living decoration is a popular choice for the theme parks, resorts, and Disney Springs.

Did you know that every year Cast Members plant more than 100,000 poinsettias and various other festival plants at Walt Disney World? Disney Parks Blog shared the details.

What’s Happening:

Horticulturists have tended to a 3.5-acre tree farm behind Disney's Animal Kingdom

The process of choosing these iconic holiday plants commences almost a year in advance of the festive season.

There are more than 100 varieties of poinsettias, making this living decoration a popular choice for ideal locations throughout the theme parks, resorts, and Disney Springs

These plants exhibit a spectrum of colors, including traditional reds, vibrant whites, and pink shades.

Additionally, visitors can admire the impressive 8-foot-tall poinsettia "towers" located in the World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT

As the holiday season approaches, a dedicated team of gardeners and arborists work early to plant vibrant poinsettias, enhancing the beauty of parks and resorts for their opening the next day and adding color to events like the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

For additional information about Disney's holiday offerings, visit DisneyWorld.com/Holidays

What They're Saying:

Allison Brooks, horticulture area manager at Disney: “I love to use my horticulture skills to bring our parks and resorts to life, especially during the holidays. Our team works year-round enhancing Disney spaces with carefully chosen foliage. After all the flowers are nurtured and planted, it becomes a special moment to showcase the team’s talents and share this experience with our guests.”

