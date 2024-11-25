The Wonderful Thing About lug’s New Tigger Crossbody Bag is that it’s Available Now at Walt Disney World

Bounce around Walt Disney World in style with lug's new accessory.

On Instagram, lug is showing off their “fun, fun, fun, fun, fun” new Tigger crossbody bag, available now.

What’s Happening:

Now available exclusively at Walt Disney World

Showcased on lug’s official Instagram

The accessory is the perfect size for a trip to the parks and features an adjustable strap that can be used around the waist or over the shoulder.

