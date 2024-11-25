The Wonderful Thing About lug’s New Tigger Crossbody Bag is that it’s Available Now at Walt Disney World

On Instagram, lug is showing off their “fun, fun, fun, fun, fun” new Tigger crossbody bag, available now.
What’s Happening:
- Now available exclusively at Walt Disney World, guests can pick up the new Disney’s Tigger Crossbody Skeeter Mini.
- Showcased on lug’s official Instagram account, the new orange crossbody features the one-of-a-kind character face, stripes, and spring-like tail.
- The accessory is the perfect size for a trip to the parks and features an adjustable strap that can be used around the waist or over the shoulder.
- The new accessory is only available at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs.
- Hardware on the bag features a gun metal grey finish with the inside sporting a striped design with all of Tigger’s friends from The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.
- The new crossbody retails for $65 and is available now, only at Walt Disney World.
Read More Merchandise:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com