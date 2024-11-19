BoxLunch’s New “Big Hero 6” Collection Celebrates the Film’s 10th Anniversary

A large collection of shirts, jackets, hats and more based on the Marvel characters turned Disney animated film.
It’s the 10th anniversary of the release of Big Hero 6 this month, and BoxLunch is marking the occasion with a large new collection of items inspired by the film.

  • With Big Hero 6 celebrating its 10th anniversary, BoxLunch has released a new collection of items based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film version of the characters and world.
  • The items include shirts, jackets, and other clothing items, plus accessories like bags and wallets. Perhaps not surprisingly, given the character’s popularity, but the majority of the items feature Baymax.
  • There are over 30 items in the assortment in total and you can see a sampling of some of them below.

BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Women’s Panel Crewneck

BoxLunch Exclusive: DisneyBig Hero 6 Baymax with Mochi Holiday Sweater

BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax San Fransokyo Scenic Women’s Cardigan

BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax & Mochi Cherry Blossom Hoodie

BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Youth Varsity Jacket

BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Satin Bomber Jacket

BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax San Fransokyo Racing Jacket

BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax and Mochi Allover Print Sleep Pants

BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Cherry Blossom Women’s T-Shirt

BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Baseball Jersey

BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Toddler Baseball Jersey

BoxLunch Exclusive: Loungefly Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Holiday Plaid Light-Up Mini Backpack

BoxLunch Exclusive: Loungefly Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Holiday Plaid Zip Wallet

BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Figural Beanie

  • Big Hero 6 opened November 7, 2014, though the film and its characters were based on a Marvel comics team that were first introduced in 1998. You can check out the full Big Hero 6 collection at BoxLunch.

Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
