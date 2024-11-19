It’s the 10th anniversary of the release of Big Hero 6 this month, and BoxLunch is marking the occasion with a large new collection of items inspired by the film.
What’s Happening:
- With Big Hero 6 celebrating its 10th anniversary, BoxLunch has released a new collection of items based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film version of the characters and world.
- The items include shirts, jackets, and other clothing items, plus accessories like bags and wallets. Perhaps not surprisingly, given the character’s popularity, but the majority of the items feature Baymax.
- There are over 30 items in the assortment in total and you can see a sampling of some of them below.
BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Women’s Panel Crewneck
BoxLunch Exclusive: DisneyBig Hero 6 Baymax with Mochi Holiday Sweater
BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax San Fransokyo Scenic Women’s Cardigan
BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax & Mochi Cherry Blossom Hoodie
BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Youth Varsity Jacket
BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Satin Bomber Jacket
BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax San Fransokyo Racing Jacket
BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax and Mochi Allover Print Sleep Pants
BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Cherry Blossom Women’s T-Shirt
BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Baseball Jersey
BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Toddler Baseball Jersey
BoxLunch Exclusive: Loungefly Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Holiday Plaid Light-Up Mini Backpack
BoxLunch Exclusive: Loungefly Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Holiday Plaid Zip Wallet
BoxLunch Exclusive: Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax Figural Beanie
- Big Hero 6 opened November 7, 2014, though the film and its characters were based on a Marvel comics team that were first introduced in 1998. You can check out the full Big Hero 6 collection at BoxLunch.
