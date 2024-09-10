Big Hero 6 and Rescue Rangers Coming to “Disney Lorcana” with “Azurite Sea”

During today’s Lorecast, more details about the sixth chapter of Disney Lorcana were revealed — along with some other exciting updates.
Azurite Sea details:
- That’s right: the next chapter of Disney Lorcana will be Azurite Sea.
- This latest set will also see the Lorcana debuts of Big Hero 6 and Chip ’n’ Dale Rescue Rangers.
- Characters from Big Hero 6 that will appear in Azurite Sea include:
- Baymax
- Hiro Hamada
- Honey Lemon
- Wasabi
- Go Go Tomago
- Fred
- Meanwhile, the Rescue Rangers arriving in the game include:
- Chip and Dale
- Gadget Hackwrench
- Monterey Jack
- Zipper
- The addition of the Rescue Rangers makes good on a tease provided during the recent Disney Lorcana panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea will be released at local game stores, the Walt Disney World Resort, the Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris on November 15th.
- The set will then be available at mass retailers and Disney Store starting November 25th.
Azurite Sea logline:
- “Repairs to the damaged Great Illuminary remain incomplete following Shimmering Skies, so the Illumineers set out on an expedition to save it. Along with their seafaring glimmers, Illumineers sail the dangerous Azurite Sea seeking the owner of the hidden inkcaster discovered in Ursula’s Return. They can only hope to find a more experienced Illumineer, someone who can teach them the valuable skills that will help fix the Great Illuminary. Their only clue in this search is a mysterious owl symbol inscribed on the base of the hidden inkcaster that matches a symbol shown on maps of the Azurite Sea. Meanwhile, Jafar, who remains determined to rule over the realm, searches for the other half of the powerful Hexwell Crown.”
Products and pricing:
- Two Azurite Sea starter decks (although, the term “starter deck” seems to no longer appear on the packaging) will be released:
- Ruby/Amber — Featuring Jim Hawkins and Tigger
- Sapphire/Emerald — Featuring Go Go Tomago and Gadget Hackwrench
- Both of these decks will retail for $16.99 each.
- Booster packs will be available for $5.99 each.
- An Azurite Sea Illumineer’s Trove will also be released, retailing at $49.99
- Lastly, along with the release of Azurite Sea, a special Stitch Collector’s Gift Set will debut.
- This set includes:
- A Stitch-themed portfolio
- Four Azurite Sea booster packs
- A unique “Stitch-Alien Buccaneer” water foil promo card (the first time this type of foil treatment has been used in Disney Lorcana)
- The Stitch Collector’s Gift Set will retail for $49.99 and hit store shelves the same days as the rest of the set.
Disney Lorcana Challenge update:
- During the Disney Lorcana D23 panel, it was revealed that Disney Lorcana Challenge events were headed to the Disney Parks.
- Now, we have a few more specifics.
- First, the European Championship will be held at Disneyland Paris’ Disney Newport Bay Club from December 6th through the 8th.
- Then, the North American Championship will be held at the Disneyland Hotel at the Disneyland Resort January 10th through 12th, 2025.
- Finally, the World Championship at Walt Disney World in March 2025 — although exact dates are not available just yet.
Pack Rush:
- Last but not least, during the Lorecast, Ravensburger announced a new way to play Disney Lorcana that utilizes the TCG’s booster packs.
- Initially debuting during Disney Lorcana Challenge events this summer, Pack Rush is a fast-paced way to play the game anywhere.
- Ravensburger will reveal the official rules soon, but did share some specifics, including:
- Each player will two unopened booster packs to start (either from the same set or mix-and-matched)
- Players will set aside the puzzle or marketing cards from their packs and shuffle the rest of the cards together without looking for them.
- The marketing/puzzle cards are placed directly into their inkwell and all players start with 2 ink.
- Players begin with 5 cards in their hand instead of 7.
- There are no limits on how many inks you can use.
- If you need to draw and you’ve run out of cards in your deck, shuffle your discard and place it face down as your new deck.
- First player to collect 15 Lore wins.
More Azurite Sea card reveals: