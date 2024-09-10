Big Hero 6 and Rescue Rangers Coming to “Disney Lorcana” with “Azurite Sea”

During the Disney Lorcana D23 panel, it was revealed that Disney Lorcana Challenge events were headed to the Disney Parks.

Now, we have a few more specifics.

First, the European Championship will be held at Disneyland Paris’ Disney Newport Bay Club from December 6th through the 8th.

Then, the North American Championship will be held at the Disneyland Hotel at the Disneyland Resort January 10th through 12th, 2025.