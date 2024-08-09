“Disney Lorcana” Teases Upcoming Cards, When Pixar Will Join the Game, Championship Events at Disney Parks, and More During D23 Panel

Day 1 of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event brought a flurry of Disney Lorcana news.

This afternoon, D23 hosted a panel titled Disney Lorcana: Past, Present, Future.

Not only was the panel celebrating one year since the TCG’s launch but also two years since it was formally announced here at D23.

To mark the occasion, panelists Ryan Miller (Brand Manager & Game Designer), Steve Warner (Game Designer), Brent Strong (Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering), Shane Hartley (Executive Art Director), and Richelle Brady (Global Community & Engagement Manager) had plenty of news to share.

Pixar Coming to Disney Lorcana

Starting with what was perhaps the biggest reveal, the long-awaited arrival of Pixar properties in Disney Lorcana is on the way.

is on the way. Unfortunately, fans will need to wait until 2026 to see the first of their Pixar pals as glimmers.

Sixth set announcements:

Moving to releases that are a bit sooner, Miller teased some upcoming cards that will be part of the sixth chapter of Disney Lorcana.

The upcoming sixth set will featuring glimmers sailing the high seas.

Specifically, cards revealed included: Daisy Duck – Pirate Captain Minnie Mouse – Pirate Outlook Goofy – Expert Shipwright Mickey Mouse – Pirate Captain Donald Duck – First Mate



Also coming with the next set are characters from the television classic Rescue Rangers .

The still-unnamed sixth set will be released in November 2024

More upcoming additions:

Looking further out, some much-requested properties are also in the Disney Lorcana pipeline.

The Black Cauldron will join the game in 2025.

Then, Pocahontas will arrive in 2026.

Disney Lorcana Challenge Events Coming to Disney Parks:

With the first round of Disney Lorcana Challenge Events winding down, the team made an exciting announcement regarding championship events.

Namely, the European, North American, and World championships will take place at Disney Parks.

The European Championship will be held at Disneyland Paris

Then, the North American Championship will be held at Disneyland Resort

A World Championship event will be held at Walt Disney World

As for prizes, the North America & Europe Championships will feature a Gold Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor card.

Meanwhile, the World Championship Card is a 1 of 1 Gold Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor Champion card.

Additionally, A Whole New World alt art promo card will be available at the World Championship event, with details to be announced later.

Disney Lorcana Quest – New Organized Play Category

Finally, a new, fan-centered Disney Lorcana TCG organized play program is launching in 2025.

Disney Lorcana Quests are focused on social play, learn to play, cooperative play, and multiplayer.

They’ll also feature activities based around Disney Lorcana fandom with rewards for personal goals and expression

More details are expected soon.

For more coverage from D23, be sure to check out our tag page — and follow here for the latest on Disney Lorcana.