“Disney Lorcana” Teases Upcoming Cards, When Pixar Will Join the Game, Championship Events at Disney Parks, and More During D23 Panel

Day 1 of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event brought a flurry of Disney Lorcana news.
- This afternoon, D23 hosted a panel titled Disney Lorcana: Past, Present, Future.
- Not only was the panel celebrating one year since the TCG’s launch but also two years since it was formally announced here at D23.
- To mark the occasion, panelists Ryan Miller (Brand Manager & Game Designer), Steve Warner (Game Designer), Brent Strong (Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering), Shane Hartley (Executive Art Director), and Richelle Brady (Global Community & Engagement Manager) had plenty of news to share.
Pixar Coming to Disney Lorcana
- Starting with what was perhaps the biggest reveal, the long-awaited arrival of Pixar properties in Disney Lorcana is on the way.
- Unfortunately, fans will need to wait until 2026 to see the first of their Pixar pals as glimmers.
Sixth set announcements:
- Moving to releases that are a bit sooner, Miller teased some upcoming cards that will be part of the sixth chapter of Disney Lorcana.
- The upcoming sixth set will featuring glimmers sailing the high seas.
- Specifically, cards revealed included:
- Daisy Duck – Pirate Captain
- Minnie Mouse – Pirate Outlook
- Goofy – Expert Shipwright
- Mickey Mouse – Pirate Captain
- Donald Duck – First Mate
- Also coming with the next set are characters from the television classic Rescue Rangers.
- The still-unnamed sixth set will be released in November 2024
More upcoming additions:
- Looking further out, some much-requested properties are also in the Disney Lorcana pipeline.
- The Black Cauldron will join the game in 2025.
- Then, Pocahontas will arrive in 2026.
Disney Lorcana Challenge Events Coming to Disney Parks:
- With the first round of Disney Lorcana Challenge Events winding down, the team made an exciting announcement regarding championship events.
- Namely, the European, North American, and World championships will take place at Disney Parks.
- The European Championship will be held at Disneyland Paris in December 2024.
- Then, the North American Championship will be held at Disneyland Resort in January 2025.
- A World Championship event will be held at Walt Disney World Resort sometime in 2025.
- As for prizes, the North America & Europe Championships will feature a Gold Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor card.
- Meanwhile, the World Championship Card is a 1 of 1 Gold Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor Champion card.
- Additionally, A Whole New World alt art promo card will be available at the World Championship event, with details to be announced later.
Disney Lorcana Quest – New Organized Play Category
- Finally, a new, fan-centered Disney Lorcana TCG organized play program is launching in 2025.
- Disney Lorcana Quests are focused on social play, learn to play, cooperative play, and multiplayer.
- They’ll also feature activities based around Disney Lorcana fandom with rewards for personal goals and expression
- More details are expected soon.
