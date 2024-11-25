Photos: An Upclose Look at Muppet*Vision 3D and Muppet Courtyard

Sometime in the near future, the Muppets will be moving across Disney's Hollywood Studios to takeover Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.

On the heels of the announcement that Muppet*Vision 3D and Muppet Courtyard would be shuttered for a new Monstropolis area, Laughing Place headed out to take some pictures of the area prior to its closing.

Back in 1991, Disney’s MGM Studios ushered in a revolutionary and hilarious attraction that has been a staple at the movie-themed park for over three decades. Muppet*Vision 3D, originally a part of the Streets of America land at the Walt Disney World park, was the last Muppet project involving Jim Henson and Muppet puppeteer Richard Hunt. Disney was set to acquire Henson Associates and the Muppet characters, which was announced in 1989 alongside the 3D attraction set to debut in 1990. The attraction was filmed in Studio 3 on the Walt Disney Studios lot in January of 1990. Unfortunately, Jim Henson’s passing led to the acquisition being canceled and the attraction delayed. Henson never got to see the final project. Disney eventually reached an agreement to license the popular puppets, and Muppet*Vision 3D officially debuted on May 16th, 1991. Disney eventually acquired The Muppets and Bear and the Big Blue House in 2004 for $75 million.

Throughout the years, Disney’s MGM Studios has transformed into Disney’s Hollywood Studios. With huge changes to the surround area, such as the addition of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the portion of Streets of America where Muppet*Vision 3D is located was reimagined into Muppet Courtyard. New details inspired by the wacky and zany Muppets were installed throughout the area, including the addition of the Pizza Planet retheme PizzaRizzo. While technically Muppet Courtyard was absorbed by Grand Avenue in 2017, the area has remained mostly untouched. Let’s take a look around Muppet Courtyard!

Kicking things off, let’s take a look at the main attraction Muppet*Vision 3D. At the entrance of the attraction, Muppet accents and posters can be seen everywhere.

Stepping into the attraction’s extended queue, you’ll find a ton of easter eggs, decorations and graffiti honoring the iconic characters.

There are also several spoof movie posters showcasing The Muppets.

Heading back into the regular queue, guests will find an empty security desk with a sign that says “Back in 5 minutes. Key is under mat.” If you lift the map, you will actually see a key underneath it.

Heading up the hallway towards the preshow area, doors to different Muppet Labs departments and signs add some humor to the queue.

Heading into the preshow room, make sure you grab your 3D glasses and check out the numerous jokes and easter eggs, including a Muppet portrait of Jim Henson.

Of course, we had to check out the iconic Muppet*Vision 3D theater and enjoy 15-minutes of chaos and fun.

Back outside, we took a stroll around Muppet Courtyard to enjoy all the Muppet fun that permeates through the land.

While Disney has not yet revealed an official closing date for Muppet*Vision 3D and Muppet Courtyard, now is a better time than any to make some memories with The Muppets before they move across the park to replace Aerosmith on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

