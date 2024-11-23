Jim Henson Company Responds to Closure of “Muppet*Vision 3D”

The Jim Henson Company has released a statement about the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D.

What’s Happening:

As Disney Parks fans mourn the impending loss of Muppet*Vision 3D, The Jim Henson Company has released a statement regarding the attraction's closure.

Muppet*Vision 3D was notably Jim Henson's final completed project before he passed away, which is part of why losing the experience feels more monumental than your typical attraction closure.

The full experience, from its preshow and queue decor to the 3D film itself, was imbued with Jim Henson's signature brand of whimsy and comedy that made projects like The Muppets and Sesame Street enduring classics.

While Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney's Hollywood Studios will close to make way for a revised version of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.

Disney has vaguely shared that they are exploring ways for the Muppet*Vision experience to be preserved in some way for future generations to experience.

The company shared their response to the announcement on Instagram.

The Jim Henson Company’s Response to Disney’s Closure of Muppet*Vision 3D:

“Jim Henson’s final project was Muppet*Vision 3D, now regarded as a true theme park classic. Innovation was always Jim Henson’s north star, and his trailblazing career led him to a unique challenge: a truly immersive Muppet experience where audiences are part of the happy chaos of the iconic Muppet Show. Originally debuting in 1991, Muppet*Vision 3D combined 3D technology with real-world practical effects, alongside animatronic and live Muppet characters. The result was a one-of-a-kind Jim Henson experience, and an unforgettable capstone to Jim’s magnificent career. As we learn of the show’s upcoming closure in its current form at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we look forward to Muppet*Vision 3D’s next act.”