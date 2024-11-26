Hasbro and Amazon to Host Hasbro Toyland Pop-Up Event in New York City in December

Hasbro and Amazon are inviting families to a free holiday pop-up event taking place in New York City from December 6th-8th.
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro Toyland will take place Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the High Line at Chelsea Market Passage in New York City.
- This immersive experience will bring Hasbro’s iconic brands to life, offering a fun-filled destination for families to celebrate the season together.
- The following free activities will be available to attendees of Hasbro Toyland:
- Hasbro Product Showcase: Explore and play with a variety of toys from Hasbro brands, including Baby Alive, Beyblade, Furby, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Transformers, Peppa Pig, Potato Head and Play-Doh, plus premier collaboration brands including Star Wars and Marvel. All battery-operated toys will be powered by Duracell for countless hours of play!
- Photo Ops with Santa and Hasbro Characters: Capture lasting memories with Santa and Hasbro characters, including Peppa Pig, Izzy Moonbow, Sunny Starscout, and Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head. Complimentary photo frames will be provided (while supplies last).
- Letter to Santa Station: Send letters to the North Pole first class! Use your best penmanship to share wishes and hopes with Santa at his special mailbox.
- Giveaways & Snacks: Grab a tote bag filled with holiday goodies including a $25 Paramount+ gift card, Duracell batteries with Power Boost ingredients, picture frame, stickers and other delightful gifts. Get cozy with delicious cookies and hot cocoa!
