Hasbro and Amazon to Host Hasbro Toyland Pop-Up Event in New York City in December

The three day event will take place from Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 8th.

Hasbro and Amazon are inviting families to a free holiday pop-up event taking place in New York City from December 6th-8th.

What’s Happening:

Hasbro Toyland will take place Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the High Line at Chelsea Market Passage in New York City.

This immersive experience will bring Hasbro’s iconic brands to life, offering a fun-filled destination for families to celebrate the season together.

The following free activities will be available to attendees of Hasbro Toyland: Hasbro Product Showcase: Explore and play with a variety of toys from Hasbro brands, including Baby Alive, Beyblade, Furby, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Transformers, Peppa Pig, Potato Head and Play-Doh, plus premier collaboration brands including Star Wars Marvel Photo Ops with Santa and Hasbro Characters: Capture lasting memories with Santa and Hasbro characters, including Peppa Pig, Izzy Moonbow, Sunny Starscout, and Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head. Complimentary photo frames will be provided (while supplies last). Letter to Santa Station: Send letters to the North Pole first class! Use your best penmanship to share wishes and hopes with Santa at his special mailbox. Giveaways & Snacks: Grab a tote bag filled with holiday goodies including a $25 Paramount+ gift card, Duracell batteries with Power Boost ingredients, picture frame, stickers and other delightful gifts. Get cozy with delicious cookies and hot cocoa!



Can’t make it to the pop-up event? You can shop at Hasbro Toyland

