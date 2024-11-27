Almost 2 Million Travelers Expected to Pass Through MCO for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving tomorrow, Central Florida is expected to welcome a significant influx of travelers. Whether you're visiting family, exploring theme parks, or enjoying the beautiful beaches, the area will see heavy traffic, including at the airports according to Click Orlando.

What’s Happening:

If you are coming to Walt Disney World

An estimated 1.9 million travelers are expected to pass through MCO between November 22 and December 3, 2024.

Although this figure represents a slight decrease from the record levels seen in 2023, it remains a peak period for holiday travel.

The peak travel day is anticipated to be Sunday, December 1, with approximately 181,688 travelers expected.

Last year, Thanksgiving travel at MCO hit a record high, with nearly 1 million departures.

AAA projects that 5.8 million individuals will travel by air during Thanksgiving, representing an increase from the 5.7 million anticipated in 2023.

The agency has named Orlando as the top domestic destination for the holiday season.

More Thanksgiving News:

Planning a Trip?:

