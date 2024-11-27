“LEGO Star Wars: Holiday Special” Now Available on Star Wars Kids YouTube Channel for a Limited Time

According to starwars.com, LEGO Star Wars: Holiday Special is now available on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, just in time for the holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Join Rey, Finn, Poe, and their friends on an exhilarating journey back to Chewbacca’s home planet, Kashyyyk, as they celebrate the galaxy's most delightful holiday, Life Day, in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special .

. Originally released on Disney+

Beginning December 5, viewers can tune in to LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy , a four-part animated special available on Star Wars Kids YouTube.

, a four-part animated special available on Star Wars Kids YouTube. This unique narrative, which debuted on Disney+ earlier this year, offers a fresh perspective on the beloved galaxy, featuring characters such as Jedi Vader, Darth Jar Jar, and an alternate version of Luke Skywalker who remains on Tatooine, alongside the new character Sig Greebling in a creatively reimagined storyline.

Additionally, fans can enhance their experience at home with three LEGO Star Wars sets inspired by the special: The Dark Falcon, TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up, and Jedi Bob's Starfighter building sets.

These specials, along with a selection of your favorite Star Wars films, series, and shorts, are available on Disney+.

