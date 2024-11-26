Lucasfilm Announces “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” to Be Released One Day Early On Monday, December 2

We also have a new poster and a schedule of which directors helmed which episodes.

In a surprise announcement this morning via its social media feeds, Lucasfilm has announced that its upcoming new live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere one day earlier than previously scheduled.

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have announced that the first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be released a day earlier than previously scheduled, on Monday, December 2nd.

The company also released a new poster for the series and a schedule of which directors helmed each individual episode, with co-creator Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) having directed the series premiere. Episode 2, also airing December 2nd, will be directed by David Lowery (Pete's Dragon). Episode 3 (12/10) is also David Lowery (Peter Pan & Wendy), Episode 4 (12/17) is the Daniels (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Episode 5 (12/24) is Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*), Episode 6 (12/31) is Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Episode 7 is Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), and the season finale is once again directed by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and is considered to be part of the "Mando-verse," taking place around the same time period as the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka in the larger Star Wars timeline.

What they’re saying:

Lucasfilm: “Mark your calendars. On December 2, stream the two-episode series premiere of #SkeletonCrew, only on DisneyPlus+.”

"Today, Disney+ announced a new premiere date for Lucasfilm's upcoming "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew". Fans get to watch the thrilling adventure series early, with the first two episodes now premiering on Monday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m. PST, exclusively on Disney+. Subsequent episodes will continue to stream on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PST for the remainder of the season. Brand-new key art was also released today to celebrate Lucasfilm's newest galactic offering."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will now debut with a two-episode premiere on Monday, December 2nd, exclusively via Disney+.

