Comedic Actor Nick Frost Discusses His Voice Role as the Droid SM-33 in Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”

Frost and his frequent collaborator Simon Pegg are both lifelong Star Wars fans.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Today Lucasfilm shared a written interview with comedic actor Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End) about his role as the voice of the pirate droid SM-33 in the company’s new live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which is set to debut in less than two weeks.

Image via StarWars.com
Image via StarWars.com

What’s happening:

  • A new interview with actor, comedian, and screenwriter Nick Frost has been shared to StarWars.com in advance of the release of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, in which he plays the voice of the pirate droid SM-33.
  • Frost may be best known for the “Cornetto Trilogy” of movies he starred in alongside his frequent collaborator Simon Pegg (see also: Spaced and Paul), but he has also appeared in Attack the Block (with Star Wars sequel trilogy actor John Boyega), Grindhouse, The Adventures of Tintin, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Tomb Raider (2018), and numerous other parts.
  • In the interview, Frost talks about growing up as a massive Star Wars fan and what it means to become a guardian of the George Lucas-created franchise’s ongoing legacy.

What they’re saying:

  • Nick Frost: “It's a dream. Once they show you, ‘Hey, this is what SM-33 looks like,’ and he's a mashed-up robot and he has a rat in his eye? I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I'm so in!’”
  • “He is a charming metal rogue with a heart. At the same time, he's kind of bad to the bone. I love the fact that he looks really scary and fearsome, and despite how he looks, the kids still like him. He looks like a horrible pirate. And I think to make him nice and cheeky and lovable and a character that people will warm to, that was a nice thing for me to try and do.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will debut with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, December 3rd, exclusively via Disney+. To read the full interview with Nick Frost, be sure to visit the official Star Wars website.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino