Comedic Actor Nick Frost Discusses His Voice Role as the Droid SM-33 in Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”

Frost and his frequent collaborator Simon Pegg are both lifelong Star Wars fans.

Today Lucasfilm shared a written interview with comedic actor Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End) about his role as the voice of the pirate droid SM-33 in the company’s new live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which is set to debut in less than two weeks.

What’s happening:

A new interview with actor, comedian, and screenwriter Nick Frost has been shared to StarWars.com Star Wars: Skeleton Crew , in which he plays the voice of the pirate droid SM-33.

, in which he plays the voice of the pirate droid SM-33. Frost may be best known for the “Cornetto Trilogy” of movies he starred in alongside his frequent collaborator Simon Pegg (see also: Spaced and Paul ), but he has also appeared in Attack the Block (with Star Wars sequel trilogy actor John Boyega), Grindhouse , The Adventures of Tintin , Ice Age: Continental Drift , Tomb Raider (2018), and numerous other parts.

and ), but he has also appeared in (with Star Wars sequel trilogy actor John Boyega), , , , (2018), and numerous other parts. In the interview, Frost talks about growing up as a massive Star Wars fan and what it means to become a guardian of the George Lucas-created franchise’s ongoing legacy.

What they’re saying:

“It's a dream. Once they show you, ‘Hey, this is what SM-33 looks like,’ and he's a mashed-up robot and he has a rat in his eye? I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I'm so in!’” “He is a charming metal rogue with a heart. At the same time, he's kind of bad to the bone. I love the fact that he looks really scary and fearsome, and despite how he looks, the kids still like him. He looks like a horrible pirate. And I think to make him nice and cheeky and lovable and a character that people will warm to, that was a nice thing for me to try and do.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will debut with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, December 3rd, exclusively via Disney+. To read the full interview with Nick Frost, be sure to visit the official Star Wars website.