Untitled Star Wars Movie Pulled from 2026 Release Schedule, Replaced with “Ice Age 6”

“Ice Age 6” will now be released on December 18th, 2026 – replacing the untitled Star Wars film.

An untitled Star Wars film set for release in December 2026 has been pulled from Disney’s theatrical release schedule.

Deadline reports

This film could have potentially been the one set to focus on the continuing adventures of Rey Skywalker

Announced last week, Ice Age 6 will be filling the release slot.

will be filling the release slot. Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary and Simon Pegg are all set to return to their iconic voice roles for the new installment.

Star Wars fans won't be entirely missing out in 2026, as The Mandalorian & Grogu is still set for release on May 22nd.

is still set for release on May 22nd. Another Star Wars film dated for December 17th, 2027 remains on the calendar for now.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Simon Kinberg has reached a deal with Lucasfilm to develop a new trilogy of Star Wars films

Projects from James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi and Donald Glover are also in various stages of development.

