Untitled Star Wars Movie Pulled from 2026 Release Schedule, Replaced with “Ice Age 6”

An untitled Star Wars film set for release in December 2026 has been pulled from Disney’s theatrical release schedule.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that the Star Wars film, set for release on December 18th, 2026, has been taken off Disney’s release calendar.
- This film could have potentially been the one set to focus on the continuing adventures of Rey Skywalker, with Daisy Ridley set to reprise the role.
- Announced last week at D23 Brazil, Ice Age 6 will be filling the release slot.
- Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary and Simon Pegg are all set to return to their iconic voice roles for the new installment.
- Star Wars fans won’t be entirely missing out in 2026, as The Mandalorian & Grogu is still set for release on May 22nd.
- Another Star Wars film dated for December 17th, 2027 remains on the calendar for now.
- Meanwhile, filmmaker Simon Kinberg has reached a deal with Lucasfilm to develop a new trilogy of Star Wars films, for which he will serve as both writer and producer.
- Projects from James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi and Donald Glover are also in various stages of development – although as history has shown, they don’t always come to fruition.
