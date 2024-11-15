Untitled Star Wars Movie Pulled from 2026 Release Schedule, Replaced with “Ice Age 6”

“Ice Age 6” will now be released on December 18th, 2026 – replacing the untitled Star Wars film.
An untitled Star Wars film set for release in December 2026 has been pulled from Disney’s theatrical release schedule.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that the Star Wars film, set for release on December 18th, 2026, has been taken off Disney’s release calendar.
  • This film could have potentially been the one set to focus on the continuing adventures of Rey Skywalker, with Daisy Ridley set to reprise the role.
  • Announced last week at D23 Brazil, Ice Age 6 will be filling the release slot.
  • Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary and Simon Pegg are all set to return to their iconic voice roles for the new installment.
  • Star Wars fans won’t be entirely missing out in 2026, as The Mandalorian & Grogu is still set for release on May 22nd.
  • Another Star Wars film dated for December 17th, 2027 remains on the calendar for now.
  • Meanwhile, filmmaker Simon Kinberg has reached a deal with Lucasfilm to develop a new trilogy of Star Wars films, for which he will serve as both writer and producer.
  • Projects from James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi and Donald Glover are also in various stages of development – although as history has shown, they don’t always come to fruition.

