Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge Offers Expanded Food Items for Life Day 2024

Eight new treats and one Wookiee popcorn bucket make up this year’s items.

It seems as though Disneyland must have been happy with the results of the special Life Day menu items they offered within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge last year because they’re going bigger this time out.

After releasing three limited time treats in 2023 (and one limited edition spork), they’re upping it to eight different food and drink items for 2024, along with a Galaxy’s Edge-exclusive popcorn bucket. Two of last year’s items have returned, but even one of those got an additional element this time.

You’ll find these items spread out among all the fixed food locations at Galaxy’s Edge, with the notable exception of Ronto Roasters. (Come on, can’t Ronto Roasters get some Life Day love too!?)

The items are:

The Wookiee Life Day Bucket, seen above, available at Kat Saka’s Kettle

November 17 is the actual day recognized as Life Day, because it was the day the infamous The Star Wars Holiday Special aired, introducing the concept of this Wookiee holiday to fans.

aired, introducing the concept of this Wookiee holiday to fans. Wookiee Ookiees: Pecan chocolate shortbread with salted caramel at Milk Stand

Blue Milk with Golden Lichen paddy Frog Eggs: Blue Milk with strawberry puree lychee popping spheres at Milk Stand.

Life Day Cheese Branch with Kat Saka’s Secret Sauce: Croissant dough mixed with cream cheese, parmesan and cheddar, with spicy Alfredo dipping sauce at Kat Saka’s Kettle.

This item was available in 2023 but without the dipping sauce.

Sarjenn Snowcap: Coca-Cola and cinnamon slushy, sweet cream cheese, and Dalgona crisp at Kat Saka’s Kettle.

Kashyyyk Cake: Brownie base, raspberry sauce, tiramisu, and dark chocolate mousse at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

This is the other returning food item from 2023’s Life Day menu.

Kublag Curry: Herb rice, curry-spiced shrimp, creamy chicken curry, cilantro, and feta crumbles at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.

Millaflower Toast: Cinnamon-swirl toast, whipped ricotta cream, cheesecake frosting, strawberries, lychee pearls, chocolate crumble, and matcha powder at Oga’s Cantina

Keshian Spiced Cream: Irish cream, white rum, spiced rum, ginger, and cinnamon syrups, topped with a chocolate spiced whipped cream at Oga’s Cantina.

The new themed treats will be available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland starting November 15th through January 7th.

