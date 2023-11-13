New Star Wars Life Day Menu Items Coming to Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge

Incoming transmission from Batuu: New Life Day items are coming to Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats has released their new menu items (and hardware) that will be coming to Batuu on November 17th in celebration of Life Day.
- Kashyyyk Cake and Cargo Life Day Spork will be available at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- These items will only be available for a limited time.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com