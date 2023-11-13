New Star Wars Life Day Menu Items Coming to Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Incoming transmission from Batuu: New Life Day items are coming to Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Eats has released their new menu items (and hardware) that will be coming to Batuu on November 17th in celebration of Life Day.
  • Kashyyyk Cake and Cargo Life Day Spork will be available at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

  • Over at Ronto Roasters, Cheesy Blue Orbs will be available for purchase alongside their famous

  • A Life Day Cheese Branch will also be joining the menu at Kat Saka's Kettle.

  • These items will only be available for a limited time.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight