New Star Wars Life Day Menu Items Coming to Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge

Incoming transmission from Batuu: New Life Day items are coming to Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats has released

Kashyyyk Cake and Cargo Life Day Spork will be available at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Over at Ronto Roasters, Cheesy Blue Orbs will be available for purchase alongside their famous

A Life Day Cheese Branch will also be joining the menu at Kat Saka's Kettle.

These items will only be available for a limited time.