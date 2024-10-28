New Limited Edition Star Wars Life Day 2024 Pin Featuring Chewie’s Family Available Now from Disney Store

Happy Life Day! The fictional Star Wars holiday (which originated in the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special) is right around the corner, and the Disney Store has already put up its Life Day pin for 2024.

What’s happening:

Disney Store has released a new Life Day pin for the 2024 holiday season.

This Limited Edition pin depicts a scene reminiscent of the finale of The Star Wars Holiday Special , and features the characters of Lumpy (Chewbacca’s father), Chewbacca, Malla (Chewbacca’s wife), C-3PO, R2-D2, and Han Solo against a glittery backdrop.

, and features the characters of Lumpy (Chewbacca’s father), Chewbacca, Malla (Chewbacca’s wife), C-3PO, R2-D2, and Han Solo against a glittery backdrop. Life Day is celebrated each year on November 17th (the anniversary of the Holiday Special), which falls on a Sunday this year. Star Wars fans tend to gather in Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World to celebrate that evening.

What they’re saying:

Disney Store: “Celebrants from across the Star Wars galaxy gather to observe Life Day 2024 on a sparkling limited release pin inspired by the Star Wars Holiday Special. Wear it with a sense of wonder and gratitude!”

For additional information and to purchase the Star Wars Life Day Pin 2024, be sure to visit Disney Store's official website.

