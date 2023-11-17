Star Wars Fans Can Celebrate Life Day 2023 With New Merchandise Selections from shopDisney

The Star Wars galaxy is full of interesting celebrations and one of the biggest holidays in the universe…or at least on Kashyyyk is Life Day! shopDisney is helping fans to commemorate this year’s event with new merchandise including an action figure of Chewbacca in his festive red robe.

shopDisney is once again inviting Star Wars fans to join them in celebrating Life Day—which takes place on November 17th—by offering a fun selection of themed merchandise designed just for the holiday.

According to the lore, Life Day is celebrated across the galaxy, and it’s especially important to Chewbacca, his family, and other Wookiees of the planet Kashyyyk.

Chewbacca Life Day Action Figure by Hasbro – Star Wars – $16.99

shopDisney first started selling themed merchandise in 2021 and fans heartily embraced the new tradition. While this year’s collection doesn’t (yet) include any blue orbs, the assortment introduces a Chewbacca action figure from Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, a dated pin, ornament of Han Solo and Chewie, and apparel for adults.

We love when new styles debut that allow us to embrace our inner nerd! This year the Life Day assortment includes a pin, ornament, hoodie and the popular red robe so you can accurately dress for the holiday!

Star Wars Life Day 2023 Holiday Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Han Solo and Chewbacca "Life Day" Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars – $26.99

Star Wars Life Day 2023 Zip Hoodie for Adults – $59.99

Star Wars Life Day 2023 Fleece Throw with Sleeves for Adults – $49.99

The Star Wars-themed festivity Life Day ties in to the infamous 1978 so-bad-it’s good Holiday Special. In fact this year, a new documentary A Disturbance in the Force examines how the outrageous special came to be.

