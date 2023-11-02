Star Wars The Vintage Collection Life Day Chewbacca Figure Arrives at Walt Disney World

Star Wars fans will love this Life Day Chewbacca figure from the Star Wars The Vintage Collection spotted at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by the Star Wars Holiday Special, this Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale Chewbacca (Life Day) figure makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors.

We found this figure at Walt Disney World — but it will arrive on shopDisney November 17th.

Details: