Star Wars The Vintage Collection Life Day Chewbacca Figure Arrives at Walt Disney World

Star Wars fans will love this Life Day Chewbacca figure from the Star Wars The Vintage Collection spotted at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • Inspired by the Star Wars Holiday Special, this Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale Chewbacca (Life Day) figure makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors.
  • We found this figure at Walt Disney World —  but it will arrive on shopDisney November 17th.

Details:

  • Classic Star Wars Figure: This Chewbacca (Life Day) 3.75-inch action figure (9.5 cm) makes a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up.
  • Character-Inspired Accessory: This Star Wars action figure comes with a crystal ball accessory.
  • Premium Design & Articulation: The Chewbacca (Life Day) Star Wars action figure is highly articulated with a unique deco and fully poseable head, arms, and legs ideal for play or display.
  • Kenner Inspired Packaging: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s Star Wars collectibles, The Vintage Collection features Kenner branding and package design.
  • Chewbacca (Life Day): Life Day is a longstanding tradition celebrating Wookiee cultural values including family, joy, and harmony. While festivities are traditionally held at the Tree of Life on Kashyyyk, Wookiees throughout the galaxy mark the day.

