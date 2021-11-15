Celebrate Life Day with New Star Wars Merchandise Collections Coming to Disney Parks, shopDisney

Anyone who’s a Star Wars fan knows that November 17th is a very special holiday. No, it’s not the day that a film premiered, it’s Life Day! This year, fans can commemorate the season with some new collections and merchandise that will be available at Disney Parks and on shopDisney.

What's Happening:

While the show itself has received a bad rap, the importance of Life Day extends beyond the program and is something every special across the galaxy can celebrate.

Last year, Disney+ Star Wars: Holiday Special and this year, for the first time, a collection of themed merchandise will debut at Disney Parks and on shopDisney.

Life Day Merchandise:

There is no denying that this Chewbacca plush (dressed in an elegant red robe) is extremely awesome if not adorable and should be on everyone’s must-have lists!

This oddly shaped orb mug will pull double duty: it’ll look wonderful in your cabinet and serve as an excellent conversation starter. Don’t let the term orb frighten you, there’s a comfortable handle and sturdy base that reads “Life Day.”

And last but not least for this sneak peek is a translucent Life Day Orb Ornament that lists the name of the holiday in Galactic Basic (English for us terrans) and Aurebesh, and is partially filled with liquid.

Come back for more merchandise collections and reveals—including Hasbro’s Black Series figures—on November 17th and May the Force be with You!