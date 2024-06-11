I don’t know about you, but when I think of my Dad, I think of golfing too. Sure he wasn’t a pro, but he did enjoy spending a day on the green with his work league. The folks at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) also love Dads, golfing and fashionable fun, so this Father’s Day, they’re bringing out the most comprehensive (to date) Star Wars collection for their Breakfast Balls line which includes apparel, club covers, ball markers, and putter grips too!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Our friends at RSVLTS have been busy dreaming up an impressive, most impressive assortment of polo shirts and golf accessories for I Am Your Father’s Day. The riff on the iconic Star Wars quote is what’s driving the latest round of Star Wars goodies and while we love a good jaunt through the galaxy, RSVLTS has set a (golf) course for some Earth based fun.
- Whether you’re a dad, are celebrating your favorite father figure, or just have a love for Star Wars and golf, this new collection is sure to delight. Designed as part of the Breakfast Balls line, the assortment includes:
- RSVLTS' signature All-Day Polos (we love ‘em!)
- Super Comfy T-Shirts
- Golf Club Covers (Drivers, Fairway, Blade, and Mallet)
- Putter Grips
- Ball Markers
- This is by far the most unique mix of RSVLTS products featured at Laughing Place; we're always excited to see what they’re going to dream up next!
- The Star Wars I Am Your Father’s Day Breakfast Balls Collection is available now directly through RSVLTS.
- All-Day polos ($70) and T-shirts ($32) are available in sizes XS-4XL for adults.
- For the true golf enthusiast, driver & fairway covers, blade & mallet covers ($60 each) will jazz up your golf bag; and putter grips ($35) and ball markers ($15) complete the series.
All-Day Polos & T-Shirts
- "Mid-Century Mando" – classic
- "Lil Skywalkers" – classic
- “Grillin’ Like A Villain” – classic
- “Happy Vader’s Day” – classic
Golf Club Accessories
Driver & Fairway covers
Blade & Mallet covers
Putter Grip
- “The Vader” – putter grip
- “The Obi-Wan” – putter grip
- “The Luke” – putter grip
Golf Ball Markers
- “Red Five” – ball marker
- “Mando” – ball marker
- “Vader” – ball marker
- “Galactic Empire” – ball marker
- “Grogu” – ball marker
- “Rebel Alliance” – ball marker
Did You Know?:
- Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!
All Photos Courtesy of RSVLTS
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com