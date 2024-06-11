I don’t know about you, but when I think of my Dad, I think of golfing too. Sure he wasn’t a pro, but he did enjoy spending a day on the green with his work league. The folks at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) also love Dads, golfing and fashionable fun, so this Father’s Day, they’re bringing out the most comprehensive (to date) Star Wars collection for their Breakfast Balls line which includes apparel, club covers, ball markers, and putter grips too!

Our friends at RSVLTS have been busy dreaming up an impressive, most impressive assortment of polo shirts and golf accessories for I Am Your Father’s Day. The riff on the iconic Star Wars quote is what’s driving the latest round of Star Wars goodies and while we love a good jaunt through the galaxy, RSVLTS has set a (golf) course for some Earth based fun.

Whether you’re a dad, are celebrating your favorite father figure, or just have a love for Star Wars and golf, this new collection is sure to delight. Designed as part of the Breakfast Balls line, the assortment includes: RSVLTS' signature All-Day Polos ( we love ‘em! Super Comfy T-Shirts Golf Club Covers (Drivers, Fairway, Blade, and Mallet) Putter Grips Ball Markers

This is by far the most unique mix of RSVLTS products featured at Laughing Place; we're always excited to see what they’re going to dream up next!

The Star Wars I Am Your Father’s Day Breakfast Balls Collection is available now directly through RSVLTS

All-Day polos ($70) and T-shirts ($32) are available in sizes XS-4XL for adults

For the true golf enthusiast, driver & fairway covers, blade & mallet covers ($60 each) will jazz up your golf bag; and putter grips ($35) and ball markers ($15) complete the series.

All-Day Polos & T-Shirts

Golf Club Accessories

Driver & Fairway covers

Blade & Mallet covers

Putter Grip

Golf Ball Markers

