Product Review: RSVLTS’ Mickey & Friends Polo Shirts (Featuring Donald and Goofy) Brighten Up Trips to the Park

I go to the Disneyland Resort a lot (on average about once a week), so I’m always looking for something new and appropriate to wear around the Happiest Place On Earth. That’s why I was thrilled when our favorite pop-culture apparel brand RSVLTS sent me two of their new Mickey & Friends All-Day Polos to try out and share with our audience.

First up, I received the “Goofy Golf” polo shirt ($70), which depicts that lovable every-Goof playing one of the world’s most popular pastimes as depicted in the 1944 animated short “How to Play Golf.” In the really attractive pattern, Goofy wears his familiar golfing outfit and is set against a deep blue background alongside a variety of golf clubs and balls. I found this shirt to be extremely comfortable to wear around the Disney Parks (obviously I’m not a golfer) and during my visit I just happened to run into somebody who was flattered to see himself in polo shirt form.

Secondly, I got the “Donald Duckin’ It” polo shirt ($70), which features that famous feathered fowl in his most frequent state– angry– on the upper left, while the rest of the shirt looks an awful lot like what you would see Donald himself wearing around the park, or in the classic Walt Disney cartoons he’s most recognized from. The top half is blue, the bottom half is white, the collar is red to resemble Donald’s bowtie, and the rings around the sleeves are yellow like you would frequently see in the beloved, cantankerous character’s animated appearances. I really like how this shirt looks and feels, though I did notice a problem with what my wife told me is called “pilling” on clothes– by the end of a full day wearing the polo there was some fluffy white buildup wherever something (like a lanyard) had been rubbing against it. Hopefully that comes out in the wash and I can continue to enjoy this item as much as I did when I first put it on, because otherwise it’s pretty great and got me a whole lot of compliments around Disneyland Resort. Donald himself seemed to like it a whole lot, too.

To learn more about RSVLTS’ collection of Disney shirts and many other wonderful themed (and original designs) items of apparel, be sure to visit the company’s official website.