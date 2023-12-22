Product Review: RSVLTS’ New Star Wars BorlandFlex Flannels and Kunu Koolers Are Perfect for a Variety of Occasions

Just one last RSVLTS review before Christmas– the popular apparel brand was kind enough to send us over samples of their new Star Wars BorlandFlex Flannel collection, and they even threw in some very cool can koozies for good measure!

First up, I got the “Artoo” BorlandFlex Flannel shirt ($72) and it’s just incredibly comfortable… not to mention stylish. And one of the best things about both the shirts I checked out is that they’re pretty covert as far as the Star Wars tie-in goes. Both just feature a fairly subtle representation of their respective characters on the bottom left of the front side, near the seam. This part could easily be tucked in if you want to go really inconspicuous– perfect for someone like me who prefers sporting Star Wars apparel to getting “dressed up.”

Next I tried out the “Dagobah Flannel Master” shirt ($72) and I’m into this one just as much! Where the Artoo version used blue and grey highlights familiar from the droid’s iconic design for the pattern, more earthy tones like green and tan are represented here, and there’s a fun little sketch of our favorite diminutive Jedi Master in his adopted home on the swamp planet from The Empire Strikes Back. I could see myself wearing both of these to any number of occasions where t-shirts (or tiki shirts) aren’t appropriate.

And as I mentioned above, I also received a full set of the “Kunu Koolers” can koozies from RSVLTS. These are a whole lot of fun and would be perfect to keep your hands from getting too cold while chugging your favorite drink at a Star Wars-themed party, or just while sitting around and watching movies. There’s Kunu Koolers depicting the torsos of Chewbacca, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Yoda, Luke Skywalker in his rebel X-wing pilot gear, a Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, and Boba Fett ($5.99 each). I opened up my favorite three to show you what they look like around a can in the photos below.

For additional information and to purchase the company’s many Star Wars products, be sure to visit the official RSVLTS website.