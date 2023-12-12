RSVLTS X Star Wars BorlandFlex Flannels are Finally Here!

Ohhh the winter season is about to kick off and this is all the more reason to make sure your wardrobe is ready for the chill to set it. If not, lifestyle brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has you covered and will deck you out in comfy BorlandFlex Flannels, a new bomber jacket and Kunu Koolers for days all inspired by the best franchise ever: Star Wars!

We might not be fans of the wind chill, snow storms, or ice, but one thing we love about winter is the endless possibilities when it comes to layering clothing. RSVLTS is already screaming “bring on the cold!” and they’ve just introduced their brand new Star Wars Flannel collection.

This is the first time that RSVLTS’ BorlandFlex shirts (classic, unisex cut) are dripping in Lucasfilm luxury and we are loving this inaugural launch that’s dedicated to the Original Trilogy.

RSVLTS starts things off with a classic: “ In a Flannel Far, Far Away,” a simple black shirt decorated with yellow plaid pattern in the same color as the Star Wars logo. Speaking of the logo, it’s nestled on its side on the left hip of the shirt; and for one more surprise, lifting the collar will reveal a jump to lightspeed!

Next is “Artoo,” an off white background with a grey-blue pattern offering a homespun take on the astromech unit. His distinct features are displayed on the bottom left of the shirt including that unforgettable red “eye.”

A third style takes us to The Empire Strikes Back (the best film) with “Dagobah Flannel Master.” As you’ve guessed, Yoda is the featured character for this cozy shirt that has a soft green-blue background and white stripes to make the plaid lines. The expert Jedi can be spotted using the Force to lift Luke’s sunken X-Wing.

The final flannel in this wave is “Return of the Plaid” which has a grey-purple background and coordinating black and green stripes. Instead of a character, the side image is Luke’s ignited green lightsaber from Return of the Jedi .

That’s it for flannels, but RSVLTS isn’t done yet! This drop includes a reversible bomber jacket titled “Rebel.” You’re All Clear Kid “ that debuted as a Kunuflex button down

Wait! There’s one more thing! The company has a new assortment of Kunu Koolers (aka koozies) themed to eight iconic characters like Leia, Darth Vader (second iteration), Chewbacca, and Stormtroopers. Your favorite beverage never looked so cosmic!

The Star Wars Flannel collection, Rebel Bomber jacket and Kunu Koolers are available now on the RSVLTS site

The shirts are classic button down flannel, made with signature BorlandFlex material (soft, durable, just the right amount of stretch), and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($72).

and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($72). The bomber jacket is also unisex cut available in sizes XS-4XL ($85). As for those Kunu Koolers? They’re One Size retailing for $5.99 each.

Star Wars Flannel Collection

Reversible Bomber Jacket

Star Wars Kunu Koolers

