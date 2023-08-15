Bo-Katan, “The Twins,” “A New Hope” Styles Join RSVLTS x Star Wars Collection

Ready to head back to the galaxy far, far away? Maybe like us, you’ve never left! Either way, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is celebrating the best of Star Wars with new additions to their expansive collection. The latest styles cover everything from Bo-Katan to the experimental Star Wars: Visions with a few fun surprises in between.

RSVLTS x Star Wars wants you to look your best while showing off your affinity for this greatest of franchises. The fashion brand is bringing a total of eight new designs to the closets of nerds everywhere, but today we’re focusing on five must-have styles.

Fans who've been paying attention to the social sphere will surely remember that RSVLTS first showcased

The early debut was met with a lot of fanfare, and now the whole family can get in on the action as the official release includes women, youth & preschool styles/sizes for select designs.

Coming in hot is The Bo-Katan, a roper style shirt that’s presented in her signature blue color and decorated with the markings seen on her Mandalorian armor. Psst! I think this is the first time RSVLTS has a roper shirt in ladies cut!

From a Certain Point of View gives us comic panels retelling of Star Wars: A New Hope in an anime art style; changing direction, but not films, RSVLTS presents a full panel shirt with You’re All Clear, Kid depicting that amazing space battle surrounding the Death Star 1.0.

Fans looking for a small repeating pattern will love Pew Pew, a dark grey top dotted with “hand-drawn” TIE Fighters spitting lasers into space. Naturally the shirt is accompanied with dozens of “Pew Pew” quotes.

Finally, we have The Twins based on the Star Wars: Visions short film

The new wave of the RSVLTS x Star Wars Collection launches today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site

All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70; $72 for the roper).

Select styles in the collection will also be available in styles for Ladies sizes XS-4XL ($70), Youth sizes XS-2XL ($45) and Preschool sizes 2T-5T ($39).

The Bo-Katan (Roper Style)

Rumor is this shirt design is super popular on Mandalore as everyone wants to dress as their leader, Bo-Katan Kryze! Well at least when they’re not wearing their own Mandalorian armor. Bo-Katan’s signature blue serves as the base of the shirt while white patches on the shoulders and back feature her iconic markings.

You’re All Clear, Kid

The epic Death Star battle as you’ve never seen it before! Here X-Wings and TIE Fighters fly past the floating weapon depicted in a beautiful artistic design that looks hand-painted. We love how the “brush strokes” bleed together bringing an element of beauty to the intense moment.

From a Certain Point of View

From the sands of Tatooine and the interior of the Millenium Falcon, to the halls of the Death Star and the vastness of space, fans can relive Star Wars: A New Hope in an all new way. The beloved story is told here through comic panels featuring anime artwork and a simple color palette of contrasting blues and reds.

Pew Pew

We all know Stormtroopers have a bit of trouble staying on target, but fortunately RSVLTS doesn’t have that issue. This shirt is a direct hit! Tiny TIE Fighters zoom across a dark grey backdrop blasting out lasers along the way and perfectly placed “Pew, Pews” add to the fun. We can hear this shirt!

The Twins

Wrapping things up for this collection is a design honoring one of the Star Wars: Visions short films. Here Force sensitive twins Karre and Am test their impressive and destructive powers against each other in one epic showdown. Red lines and blasted space rocks leave a trail leading back to their most explosive moments.

The Twins – RSVLTS (Classic)

The Twins – RSVLTS Ladies

Those Other Styles:

Hey! Remember when we said RSVLTS had eight new Star Wars items? The remaining three designs are KUNUFLEX button down shirts and a reversible bomber jacket themed to Ahsoka Tano and Grand Admiral Thrawn!

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS

