RSVLTS x Star Wars Wants to Take Over Your Closet with Epic Ahsoka Tano, Grand Admiral Thrawn Styles

Do you feel the change in the Force? No, it’s not a Sith and it’s not a Jedi either, but rather Ahsoka Tano! With the Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ live-action series set to debut next Wednesday, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is helping fans to gear up for the occasion with new shirts inspired by the snippy padawan. Oh and just for fun, Grand Admiral Thrawn is here too…

The summer season is winding down but your wardrobe is about to heat up as a new RSVLTS x Star Wars Collection rolls in.

There are a total of eight designs to check out, but today, we’re focusing solely on the Ahsoka offerings and one amazingly cool reversible bomber jacket themed to galactic antagonist, Thrawn.

Fans may recall that RSVLTS first showcased and dropped a limited number of items in the Star Wars Collection a few weeks back at San Diego Comic-Con

The “Tenacious Togruta” design puts Ahsoka at odds with Darth Vader as they battle it out with lightsabers in a full shirt scene. If that’s too much action for you, keep things simple with “Summer Snips” that’s all about Ahsoka’s unique blue and orange coloring and markings.

Finally, since we’re getting the live-action debut of Thrawn (one of the greatest villains ever) in the Ahsoka series, it seemed fitting to include him in this roundup.

series, it seemed fitting to include him in this roundup. The Grand Admiral is represented with “The Thrawn” a reversible bomber jacket showing his white imperial uniform on one side, while the other is a nod to his blue skin and includes his Chimaera Star Destroyer symbols.

The RSVLTS x Star Wars Collection launches today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site

Shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70). The bomber jacket is unisex cut, available in sizes S-4XL ($85).

Select styles in the collection will also be available in cuts for Ladies sizes XS-4XL ($70) and Youth sizes XS-2XL ($45).

Tenacious Togruta

She may no longer be a Jedi, but Ahsoka is still one with the Force. This full panel design pits her against Vader who before he turned to the Dark Side was her mentor, Anakin Skwyalker! The duo is presented in full color with lightsabers in hand as they take each other on in a Rebels-era showdown for the ages.

Tenacious Togruta – RSVLTS (Classic)

Tenacious Togruta – RSVLTS Ladies

Summer Snips

She’s snippy, she’s sassy and she’s got a lot to learn, but Ahsoka’s determination will eventually lead her to master the Force. This comfy button down highlights the natural features that set her apart from other Togrutas: her orange-tinted skin, white markings, and blue and white lekku.

The Thrawn

At long last, the calculating Chiss leader is joining the live-action Star Wars cannon and RSVLTS is greeting his arrival with a dual sided bomber jacket. Paying homage to the Chiss’ complexion, one side is blue, while the other is white to depict his Imperial Officer status. Speaking of status, Thrawn’s rank insignia plaque is attached by a velcro strip and can be swapped out for an all-black Star Wars box logo.

The Thrawn – RSVLTS (Classic)

Hey! Remember when we said RSVLTS had eight new Star Wars items? The remaining five designs are Kunuflex button down shirts covering A New Hope, Bo-Katan Kryze (roper style, ladies too!), and even Star Wars: Visions.

