Product Review: New Star Wars Holiday Button-Down Shirt and “Return of the Jedi” Rancor Hat from RSVLTS

Ho, ho, ho… I mean, however you’d type that sound that comes out of Darth Vader’s breathing apparatus. The holiday season is here, and with it comes some new Star Wars apparel from our friends at the RSVLTS clothing brand. And we were lucky enough to be sent over a couple items from this latest exciting collection to check out for ourselves.

In the images below, you can see the fantastic new “I Am Your Father” button-down shirt and Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary Rancor hat that we at Laughing Place received in the mail from RSVLTS this week, and I couldn’t be happier with how they look. The design of both of these items is clearly crafted with Star Wars devotees in mind, as they’re both made with the attention to detail that has made this franchise a fan favorite for over 45 years. The extremely comfortable long-sleeve shirt will undoubtedly put Vader aficionados in the holiday spirit, while the adjustable hat brings to mind a fictitious “Rancors” sports team, complete with a unified color scheme and some pretty cool accents. But what I like most about both of these products is how much time I spent counting all the references– some of them fairly obscure– to A Galaxy Far, Far Away in their respective patterns. Whatever their level of fandom, I would imagine anyone who’s enjoyed Star Wars would be happy to wake up with these under their tree.

Here are the two Lucasfilm-licensed items that RSVLTS sent over for us to review and share with our readers:

STAR WARS "I AM YOUR FATHER CHRISTMAS" KUNUFLEX Long Sleeve Shirt ($72) – “Ready to ride toward the dark side of the season? Darth Vader mans an AT-AT-guided sleigh through a blizzard of droids, Lightsabers™, Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon dice, and more galactic goodies on this festive KUNUFLEX button down. And we heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight… something epically evil, probably.”

STAR WARS "RANCOR RAMPAGE" TLB Hat ($30) – “You’ve gotta love Jabba the Hutt’s squad. Actually, you don’t. They’re pretty repulsive. But if you do happen to have a twisted little place in your heart for his motley crew, this hat featuring the Rancor on the front and Ree-Yees, Buboicullaar, Salacious B. Crumb, and more colorful creatures under the brim is right up your wonderfully weird alley.”

