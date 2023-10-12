Product Review: New Star Wars Performance Hoodies from RSVLTS – “Beskar Steel” and “All Too Easy”

Yesterday I received in the mail two of the wonderful new Lucasfilm-licensed Star Wars performance hoodies courtesy of our friends at RSVLTS, and below are my thoughts on these products.

As a lifelong Star Wars fan, I’m always thrilled when new merchandise and apparel helps me express my passion for the franchise, especially when it’s crafted with care and attention to detail. I found that to be very true of these two performance hoodies, the first of which is called “Beskar Steel” and reflects the omnipresent metal used to craft indestructible Mandalorian armor in The Mandalorian. The hoodie perfectly replicates the light silver/gray tone with the wavy white lines of the Beskar ingots seen in the show.

One of my very favorite (and extremely subtle) details of this hoodie, which I admittedly didn’t notice until having worn it for several hours, is the almost-imperceptible Imperial insignia on the sleeve and elsewhere in the pattern, which again reflects what we’ve seen on those shiny Beskar ingots given from The Client to bounty hunter Din Djarin in The Mandalorian.

The second Star Wars performance hoodie I received from RSVLTS is called “All Too Easy” and– as you might guess from the quote– this one celebrates many people’s favorite feature film from A Galaxy Far, Far Away: The Empire Strikes Back. The illustrations in the pattern are reminiscent of vintage Star Wars bedsheets, though some of the coloring on the characters’ costumes is outside-the-box.

For example, Boba Fett’s armor here is blue instead of green, Han Solo’s jacket is yellow instead of blue, and Luke Skywalker’s Dagobah fatigues are blue instead of tan. This gives the pattern a unique feel that again brings to mind classic Star Wars merchandise that often got the colors wrong– though this time it feels like RSVLTS probably did it intentionally. EDIT: It has been pointed out to me (by Twitter user Ed Froehlich) that these are the designs from The Empire Strikes Back collectible Burger King glasses, which must be why they felt so familiar to me! Very cool indeed.

The material on both of these hoodies is incredibly soft, smooth, and comfortable, and I found myself putting one back on this morning just to keep me a little bit warmer during the chilly early hours of the day. The “Beskar Steel” one is ideal for fans who might want to go slightly incognito in their day-to-day lives, while the “All Too Easy” hoodie definitely screams Star Wars. Either way, overall I’d say you can’t go wrong with Star Wars products from RSVLTS, with one notable exception: the company’s sizes have always seemed to run a little small for me, so I’d recommend going one size up from your usual selection when purchasing.

Also available in RSVLTS’ Star Wars performance hoodie collection (all of which retail for $75) are “12 Parsecs” (featuring the Millennium Falcon), “A Bounty a Day” (featuring Boba Fett and related iconography), and “A Tale of Two Jedi” (featuring Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi). Be sure to visit the official RSVLTS website for additional information and to purchase these terrific-looking items.