Miles Morales, The Cheshire Cat and Others Featured on RSVLTS’ 2023 NYCC Exclusives

As Disney, Marvel and Star Wars nerds, we love a good convention and we especially love exclusive merchandise! One of our favorite lifestyle brands, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is heading to New York Comic Con or NYCC where they’ll be selling four awesome exclusives, debuting a new style each day of the convention.

The year may be winding down, but fan events have no plans on stopping and NYCC kicks off today! Our friends at RSVLTS will be in attendance with awesome selections from their ever growing lineup as well as four exclusive designs that will only be available at NYCC.

Naturally, they’re embracing pizza, Ninja Turtles, and Brooklyn’s own Miles Morales for their NYC-inspired looks while the mysterious Cheshire Cat from Disney’s Alice in Wonderland gets a bit of love too. As with previous 2023 conventions RSVLTS will have their classic Floral button down in a city specific colorway as well as convention exclusive “RSVLTS” T-shirt. This design features New York style pizza (the best pizza) and a “pizza rat” that looks a lot like the Turtles’ mentor, Splinter.

RSVLTS will be hanging out at booth #2553 (between Marvel and Toei Animation) which is actually two sections located right next to each other creating one incredible booth! Here attendees will be able to shop the exclusives starting with the first two styles dropping on Thursday October 12th. Shirts will be available in classic (unisex) button down ($70)

RSVLTS Booth #2553

This year’s assortment features a floral print, pizza-loving Ninja Turtles, web slinger Miles Morales, and the Wonderland resident, the Cheshire Cat.

Floral City NYC – Thursday, October 12th Exclusive

Celebrate your trip to the Big Apple with this NYC themed look that features Bird of Paradise flowers, palm fronds and leaves in various shades of grey, all set against a black background.

TMNT Pizza – Thursday, October 12th Exclusive

Leonardo, Rafael, Michelangelo, and Donatello aka the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and stars of Mutant Mayhem are having a pizza party with RSVLTS and everyone’s invited! The brothers can be seen using their combat skills and various weapons to secure the perfect cheesy slice.

Miles Morales – Friday, October 13th Exclusive

The Brooklyn based teenage superhero takes over this classy Kunuflex shirt while showing off his web slinging skills. He’s surrounded by webs, spiders and his logo in shades of white and red, all of which have a neon glow.

Cheshire Cat Stripes – Saturday October 14th Exclusive

Take a trip to Wonderland and earn your stripes! The Cheshire Cat is all smiles as he hides in the lines then takes the spotlight on this purple and pink button down. You’d be mad not to add this to your shopping list.

Fans will find the super high-grade Americana brand at RSVLTS Booth #2553. New styles launch daily from October 12-14 at New York Comic Con and are priced at $70.

