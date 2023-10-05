Finally! RSVLTS Brings Five Popular Star Wars Designs to ShredFlex Performance Hoodie Line

No matter what era or faction of the galaxy you love, you probably have a favorite Star Wars shirt from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) celebrating those stories. Well now RSVLTS is presenting five popular designs in a new way: as performance hoodies! The Original Trilogy and The Mandalorian are featured in this brand new drop so fans can stay comfortable and casual while still rocking their favorite brand.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Now that Fall has arrived, the cooler weather means it’s time to pull out layering apparel resulting in your short sleeve Star Wars x RSVLTS collection getting a little less love.

But the super high-grade Americana brand doesn’t want your fashion sensibilities to suffer and they’ve got a great solution: Performance Hoodies!

Five previously acclaimed Star Wars RSVLTS designs—originally in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX button downs—are launching today in the super comfy ShredFlex material that’s light, breathable, soft & comfy fit with four-way stretch.

12 Parsecs features miniature versions of the Millennium Falcon blasting it’s way across the galaxy, most likely smuggling something for someone if the price is right.

All Too Easy is The Empire Strikes Back in a nutshell, complete with animated style drawing appropriate for the era. Along with the stylized title of the film, you’ll spot Luke, Lando, Yoda, Vader, Leia, Boba Fett and more.

Speaking of Boba Fett, the much loved bounty hunter stars on A Bounty A Day and can be seen hanging with some Stormtroopers, chasing down an X-Wing in his Slave I ship, and keeping an eye on Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

A Tale of Two Jedi, is a colorful work of art presenting an aged Obi-Wan and former apprentice Darth Vader in a minimalist style. Turquoise and coral-pink fill in for the iconic blue and red we associate with the characters while greys and black offer the perfect amount of shadow to contrast with the light.

This is the Way. Wrapping things up is the Beskar Steel design which looks identical to the bars Din Djarin collects to create and reinforce his Mandalorian armor. The swirling grey pattern is simple, but instantly recognizable to any fan of Star Wars.

design which looks identical to the bars Din Djarin collects to create and reinforce his Mandalorian armor. The swirling grey pattern is simple, but instantly recognizable to any fan of Star Wars. RSVLTS x Star Wars Performance Hoodies launch today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

12 Parsecs

12 Parsecs – RSVLTS (Classic)

All Too Easy

All Too Easy – RSVLTS (Classic)

A Bounty A Day

A Bounty A Day – RSVLTS (Classic)

Tale of Two Jedi

Tale of Two Jedi – RSVLTS (Classic)

Beskar Steel

Beskar Steel – RSVLTS (Classic)

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!