RSVLTS Tees Up Disney All-Day Polos Featuring Donald Duck and Other Classic Characters

Even if Disney fans are not hitting the green on a regular basis, they can find plenty of reasons to wear classic polo shirts and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has just expanded their options with a new line of Disney styles. The lifestyle brand’s All-Day Polos now come in five Disney designs that pay homage to four classic characters.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans who use the quotes “Aww phooey!” “Gawrsh!” and “Oh boy!” on a daily basis are familiar with the characters behind the sentiments and likely have a favorite among the bunch. And they aren’t the only ones!

This year RSVLTS is combining their classic All-Day Polo shirts with some of Disney classics and this mashup is exactly what your closet needs.

Donald Duck, Goofy, Mickey Mouse, and Pluto are the focus of the latest Disney assortment and bring their unique energies to RSVLTS’ soft, stretchy, stylish performance gear.

The most interesting shirt of the wave, “Donald Duckin’ It” plays like a cosplay top as it features white and blue color blocking to simulate Donald’s signature shirt. A yellow band sits just above the cuff on the sleeves, and the red collar mimics his bow tie.

Those who are drawn to the Big Cheese will love “Mickey’s Country Club” with its blue-grey background tightly patterned with white Mickey Mouse heads that look a lot like golf balls. Then for something closer to Mickey’s signature look is “Check It Out, Pal!,” with a red and yellow trimmed collar that pops against the black checkerboard pattern.

“Goofy Golf” puts the lanky fellow in the driver’s seat as he fumbles to get that perfect swing. Miniature golf balls, clubs, and tees are dispersed across the shirt, while Goofy is featured in a variety of silly poses.

The final design in this drop is “Pluto on the Green” and Mickey’s best friend isn’t interested in the game so much as he’d like to chase down some dog bones! Emerald green serves as the background and allows Pluto’s yellow fur to jump making sure he’s the focal point of the pattern.

In addition the polos, “Goofy Golf” and “Pluto on the Green” will be available as traditional button downs, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades), while “Pluto on the Green” will also be available in Ladies styles .

and will be available as traditional button downs, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades), while “Pluto on the Green” will also be available in . Disney All-Day Polos launch today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site. All shirt styles featured in this drop are available in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70)

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

