Celebrate your Disney loving Dads this Father’s Day with gifts from BoxLunch. With products ranging from Disney animation, Pixar, Star Wars and more, let’s checkout some of the great fandom-inspired gear.

What’s Happening:

With Father’s Day a little under 2 weeks away, BoxLunch has made shopping for your Dad easier with a great collection of items curated for the holiday.

BoxLunch is a retailer that specializes in fandom inspired apparel and accessories. Whether your father loves Disney/Pixar’s Cars or the Star Wars series, BoxLunch has you covered.

or the Star Wars series, BoxLunch has you covered. Let’s take a look at some of their exciting products for your amazing fathers:

Disney Pixar Cars Lightning McQueen Basketball Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

This basketball jersey is a must have for any Cars fan. Retailing for only $44.90, the jersey is perfect for a day of outdoor activities or a trip to Cars Land at Disney California Adventure.

Disney The Lion King Denim Bomber Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

If your father grew up in the 90s, The Lion King bomber jacket is another incredible gift option. The cotton-denim jacket will make your dad feel like royalty. With an embroidered design, the quilt lined jacket is a perfect present for father’s day.

Disney The Lion King Mufasa Hakuna Matata Soccer Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

Another great gift idea if your dad loves The Lion King is this sporty Hakuna Matata soccer polo. The sporty, Savanna-inspired shirt is made of 100% recycled polyester and retails for $44.90.

Star Wars Periodic Table Tritan Cup

For fathers who are fans of Star Wars, the Periodic Table Tritan Cup is a buy. The 24oz cup is shatterproof and crack-proof plastic and is currently on sale for $13.52.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Full Size Black Stainless Steel Water Bottle

For dads who love Grogu, this stainless steel, 17oz water bottle is another great way to show your father how much you appreciate him. Currently, the bottle is on sale for $19.92.

Death Star Waffle Maker

Rounding out a set of stellar Star Wars gifts is the Death Star Waffle Maker. With a custom designed grill, you’ll have your dad saying “that’s no moon, it’s a waffle.” The kitchen essential is on sale for $47.92.

If these aren’t the droids, I mean gifts, you're looking for, checkout BoxLunch’s extensive Father’s Day Gifts page here.

Read More: