Writer Steven Knight Exits Star Wars’ Untitled Rey Film

The upcoming film, starring Daisy Ridley, is expected to see the fan-favorite character start her own Jedi Academy.
This is the second time the upcoming Lucasfilm project has had to search for a new writer.

  • Deadline reports that writer Steven Knight has exited the upcoming Rey Skywalker Star Wars film.
  • According to sources, the search for a new screenwriter is underway.
  • Obaid-Chinoy, known for Disney+’s Ms. Marvel, is still set to direct.
  • The newsource spoke to Rey actress Daisy Ridley at SXSW, where she shared that she knew “bits and bobs” about the new story but hadn’t yet received a script.
  • The new film is expected to see the Emperor’s granddaughter start her own Jedi Academy.
  • The delay isn’t expected to affect the release dates for the two upcoming untitled Star Wars films, which will debut on December 18th, 2026 and December 17th, 2027.
  • Knight had replaced previous writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson on the Star Wars film.
  • The next Star Wars film is Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, which stars Sigourney Weaver and Pedro Pascal. Based on the hit Disney+ series, the film was previewed at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The footage showcased appearances from Babu Frick and Star Wars: Rebels’ Zeb.

