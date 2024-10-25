Writer Steven Knight Exits Star Wars’ Untitled Rey Film

This is the second time the upcoming Lucasfilm project has had to search for a new writer.
Development News:
- Deadline reports that writer Steven Knight has exited the upcoming Rey Skywalker Star Wars film.
- According to sources, the search for a new screenwriter is underway.
- Obaid-Chinoy, known for Disney+’s Ms. Marvel, is still set to direct.
- The newsource spoke to Rey actress Daisy Ridley at SXSW, where she shared that she knew “bits and bobs” about the new story but hadn’t yet received a script.
- The new film is expected to see the Emperor’s granddaughter start her own Jedi Academy.
- The delay isn’t expected to affect the release dates for the two upcoming untitled Star Wars films, which will debut on December 18th, 2026 and December 17th, 2027.
- Knight had replaced previous writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson on the Star Wars film.
- The next Star Wars film is Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, which stars Sigourney Weaver and Pedro Pascal. Based on the hit Disney+ series, the film was previewed at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The footage showcased appearances from Babu Frick and Star Wars: Rebels’ Zeb.
Read More Star Wars:
- Opinion: Why “Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett” Deserves a Physical Media Release Alongside Its Disney+ Brethren
- “Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader” #1 From Charles Soule and Luke Ross Available in February
- Photos: Star Wars Trading Post Suddenly Closes at Disney Springs with No Indication as to This Location’s Future