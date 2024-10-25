Writer Steven Knight Exits Star Wars’ Untitled Rey Film

The upcoming film, starring Daisy Ridley, is expected to see the fan-favorite character start her own Jedi Academy.

This is the second time the upcoming Lucasfilm project has had to search for a new writer.

Development News:

Deadline Star Wars film.

film. According to sources, the search for a new screenwriter is underway.

Obaid-Chinoy, known for Disney+ Ms. Marvel , is still set to direct.

is still set to direct. The newsource spoke to Rey actress Daisy Ridley at SXSW, where she shared that she knew “bits and bobs” about the new story but hadn’t yet received a script.

The new film is expected to see the Emperor’s granddaughter start her own Jedi Academy.

The delay isn’t expected to affect the release dates for the two upcoming untitled Star Wars films, which will debut on December 18th, 2026 and December 17th, 2027.

films, which will debut on December 18th, 2026 and December 17th, 2027. Knight had replaced previous writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson on the Star Wars film.

film. The next Star Wars film is Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, which stars Sigourney Weaver and Pedro Pascal. Based on the hit Disney+ series, the film was previewed at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The footage showcased appearances from Babu Frick and Star Wars: Rebels’ Zeb.

Read More Star Wars: