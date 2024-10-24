“Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader” #1 From Charles Soule and Luke Ross Available in February

"Star Wars: Legacy Of Vader" #1, by Charles Soule and Luke Ross, will be released on February 5, 2025.

What’s Happening:

In order to let go of the past, Kylo Ren must confront it head-on. Delve into his journey between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker in the upcoming ongoing comic book series, Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, set to launch in February.

After the assassination of his master, Supreme Leader Snoke, Kylo Ren rises to lead the First Order. However, recent events such as the death of his father, his defeat at the hands of Luke Skywalker, and an unexpected connection with Rey force him to reckon with the true meaning of being Vader’s heir.

As he pursues his dark ambitions to establish order throughout the galaxy, Kylo's spiral into madness takes him on a dangerous quest to uncover the truths of his grandfather's legacy.

From Mustafar to Tatooine, these thrilling adventures push Kylo to confront his inner turmoil and embrace his destiny.

See the main cover created by artist Derrick Chew, along with a variant cover by Annie Wu.

Preorders are now available for Star Wars: The Legacy of Vader #1 at your nearest comic shop.

For a preview and insights from writer Charles Soule, visit StarWars.com

What They’re Saying:

Mark Paniccia Editor: "Charles has wanted to tell these stories for a while and we finally have the perfect opportunity. You'll be shocked at the revelations he has in store…things you never thought you'd see from Kylo's AND Vader's past.

