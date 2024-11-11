“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” to Receive Musical Score from “The Muppets Mayhem” Composer Mick Giacchino

Mick is also the son of accomplished composer Michael Giacchino.

Today Lucasfilm announced via the official Star Wars website that composer Mick Giacchino will be providing the musical score for its new series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which debuts this December on Disney+.

What’s happening:

. Giacchino has previously scored the Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem and Zootopia+ , not to mention the Zootopia: Hot Pursuit attraction at Shanghai Disneyland for Disney. His most recent work has been for The Penguin miniseries on HBO, which just released its final episode last night.

and , not to mention the Zootopia: Hot Pursuit attraction at Shanghai Disneyland for Disney. His most recent work has been for miniseries on HBO, which just released its final episode last night. Mick is the son of prolific film composer Michael Giacchino, who notably scored Lucasfilm’s 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and many projects for Disney, including The Incredibles, Ratatouille, John Carter, Lost, Up!, Prep & Landing, Cars 2, Inside Out, Zootopia, Doctor Strange, Coco, Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Werewolf by Night (which he also directed).

What they’re saying:

Mick Giacchino (via StarWars.com): “I wanted to ensure that this was a show where you get to really put yourself in these characters' shoes because most of us grew up with Star Wars and our dreams were to be those kids and blast off on some adventure. I'm still pinching myself about it. It's so exciting!”

"One of the most appealing parts of Star Wars for so many people can really be summed up by Luke staring out at the twin suns on Tatooine and dreaming of a life outside of his own filled with adventures. For me, Star Wars was always an escape into this fantastical world where I could imagine myself flying an X-wing or riding a tauntaun around. And, especially as a kid, it takes you to all these places that we can't go as human beings, but we can be taken there through movies."

“Initially, my main focus was the kids who are in over their heads and are out in this dangerous galaxy trying to find their way home. That's ultimately the core of this. I would find myself sitting in my studio working, and I would just be giggling, watching the scenes thinking, ‘Wow! This is what I loved as a child.’”

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will make their debut on Tuesday, December 3rd, exclusively via Disney+.